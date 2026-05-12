Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Part Ways?; Alia Bhatt Makes First Appearance At Cannes 2026 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 21:52 IST

Alia Bhatt turned heads with her appearance at Cannes 2026; rumours of trouble in Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s marriage sparked discussions online.

Alia Bhatt grabbed attention at Cannes 2026, rumours around Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s marriage sparked buzz online.

Amid reports that Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are heading for a divorce, a new report has now claimed that they are already living separately. As reported by Siasat.com, ABP News’ Saas Bahu Aur Saazish claimed on Tuesday that Mouni and Suraj have already separated and are not living together. The report claimed that Suraj ‘cheated’ Mouni to gain fame and also ‘used her money’ during their relationship.

For More: Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Living Separately, He Cheated On Brahmastra Actress: Report

Alia Bhatt has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photos from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress stunned fans with her glamorous look, and the pictures have now gone massively viral online. Within minutes of the photos surfacing online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions praising the actress for her stunning appearance.

For More: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Makes First Appearance In A Gorgeous Gown, Fans Call Her ‘Princess’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, which was held on May 3, following allegations of a paper leak. With the government asking the CBI to conduct a detailed probe into the matter, actor Kamal Haasan has spoken in support of the 22 lakh students who worked really hard to appear for the exam and clear it.

For More: NEET Paper Leak: Kamal Haasan Slams ‘Malpractices’, Says ‘Hard Work Of 22 Lakh Students Shattered’

Rumours surrounding adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha recently took social media by storm after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh had acquired the rights to the bestselling mythological fantasy novel. The reports further suggested that the actor was planning to develop the project into a grand-scale trilogy and would portray Lord Shiva in the films. However, writer Amish Tripathi has now dismissed all such reports.

For More: ‘Not True’: Amish Tripathi Denies Reports Of Ranveer Singh Acquiring Rights To The Immortals Of Meluha

From Beyoncé to Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner and Cardi B, several celebrities attended the prestigious Met Gala in New York City earlier this month. But the celebs who skipped the event were Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. While the reason for their disappearance from the Met Gala wasn’t known as of now, a new report has now claimed that the couple skipped it because of the infamous curse.

For More: What Is Met Gala Curse? Reason Behind Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Skipping The Event

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News movies bollywood Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Part Ways?; Alia Bhatt Makes First Appearance At Cannes 2026