Mrunal Thakur Celebrates With The Cast And Crew As She Wraps Up Dacoit Shoot: ‘Best Team’ | Telugu Cinema News

Mrunal Thakur shared a group photo with the team.

Actress Mrunal Thakur celebrated with the cast and crew as she wrapped up the shoot for her much-awaited drama “Dacoit”, alongside Adivi Sesh.

Mrunal took to her Insta Stories and shared a video of herself surrounded by the entire crew, with all of them shouting with excitement. She was also seen holding a bouquet in her hand.

“And it’s a film wrap #Dacoit”, she captioned the post.

She further dropped some other snaps with her team on Instagram, commemorating the wrapping up of the film shoot.

Earlier, speaking during the recently held teaser launch of the drama, Mrunal shared that “Dacoit” is the first film that she has shot in 2 languages.

Addressing the audience in Marathi, she talked about her experience of working with director Shaneil Deo, and co-stars Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap.

“Khoop chhan vaat-ta mala. Dacoit is a very different film, and this is my first film that I have shot in Hindi and Telugu. It was an amazing experience working with Adivi Sesh. To see Hari in this avatar is really nice, the magic that he has created on-screen. And to work with Anurag sir was such a delight. I didn’t have many scenes but whatever I did was fantastic. I feel like it was a schooling, you get to learn a lot,” she said.

The drama has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Aside from Mrunal, Adivi, and Anurag, the project further stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in significant roles, along with others.

The movie shares the tale of an angry convict who is determined to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who had betrayed him.

The story and screenplay for “Dacoit” have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Over and above this, Mrunal will also be seen romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in “Do Deewane Seher Mein”.

