‘My captain’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘I can make you smile’ comment for Gautam Gambhir goes viral | Cricket News

SRK responded with a heartfelt message to Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s birthday wish (Image via X/@GautamGambhir)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday replied to several birthday wishes that poured in on social media, including one from India head coach Gautam Gambhir, with a heartfelt message that highlighted their bond. On Sunday, Gambhir had shared a warm note for the actor on his 60th birthday, calling him “the brightest star shining in our lives” and praising his “humility and grace.” The India coach’s post featured a picture of the two from their Kolkata Knight Riders days, a partnership that delivered IPL titles in 2012, 2014 and again in 2024 when Gambhir returned as mentor. Responding to Gambhir’s message, Shah Rukh wrote on X , “Thank u my captain!! Nicest thing is I can make you smile… ha ha. Congrats on all the success.” His reply quickly drew attention, with fans celebrating the exchange between two of KKR’s most influential figures. The actor also responded to several other cricketing names who had sent him birthday wishes. To former India batter Suresh Raina, SRK wrote, “Thank u @ImRaina … all the best to you. Lots of love always!!”

SRK’s response to Gautam Gambhir on X

When Rinku Singh, one of KKR’s current stars, wished him, Shah Rukh responded with a personal touch: “Thank u Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai?” Rinku is engaged to MP Priya Saroj. The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Lucknow on June 8, 2025. The date of the wedding is not yet know, with Shah Rukh Khan’s light-hearted query adding a bit of fun to the suspense.

SRK’s response to Suresh Raina’s birthday wishes on X

He also replied to former India intetnational Harbhajan Singh, saying, “Thank you Paaji. Been a long time since we met. Catch you soon. Lots of love.” Shah Rukh’s responses reflected his trademark warmth and humour, qualities that have long stood out to both fans and colleagues across industries. The actor’s 60th birthday celebrations saw social media flooded with wishes from cricketers, celebrities and admirers alike, marking yet another reminder of his popularity.