Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 08:10 IST

Namrata Shirodkar leads a life of love and family, gracefully stepping away from the spotlight to support Mahesh Babu and nurture their children.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu first met at the muhurat ceremony of the film Vamsi in 2000, and they tied the knot five years later in 2005. (Image: namratashirodkar/Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 54th birthday today. Once crowned Miss India Universe, she carved a niche in Bollywood with memorable roles in films like Vaastav, Pukar, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Vamsi.

Known for her poise, elegance, and dedication, Namrata gradually moved away from the spotlight to focus on a life centered on love, marriage, and family, while also making a mark behind the scenes supporting her husband Mahesh Babu and their children.

On her birthday this year, we commemorate Namrata Shirodkar by diving into her marriage with husband Mahesh Babu and family life.

A Quiet Love Story with Mahesh Babu

Namrata and Mahesh Babu first met in 2000 during the Vamsi muhurat ceremony. Despite a four-year age difference, they connected instantly through shared values—privacy, calmness, and a family-first mindset. For nearly four years, they dated quietly, keeping their relationship away from the media.

The Wedding That United Two Lives

In 2005, Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Mumbai’s Marriott Hotel. The wedding was intimate, attended by close family and friends, reflecting the couple’s preference for private celebrations over public attention.

Life Beyond the Spotlight

After marriage, Namrata stepped back from acting to focus on her family. Though they faced challenges early on, including a brief separation, they reconciled and strengthened their bond. Their story is a testament to patience, understanding, and partnership.

Family Life with Mahesh Babu

The couple welcomed son Gautam in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Namrata has been a hands-on mother, prioritizing her children’s education and balanced upbringing while keeping them away from constant media scrutiny.

Gautam studied at New York University and made his on-screen debut in 2014.

Sitara, a trained dancer, has appeared in ads and music videos, becoming a brand ambassador while focusing on education.

Namrata also actively supports Mahesh Babu’s career, managing brand decisions, endorsements, and charitable initiatives. From being in front of the camera to guiding from behind the scenes, she has beautifully reinvented her life.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 08:10 IST

News movies Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: From Marriage To Family Life With Mahesh Babu