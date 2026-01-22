বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News T20 World Cup: ICC rejects Bangladesh’s venue shift demand, says no threat to team and gives BCB 24 hours | Cricket News Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News ‘We needed someone…’: Rohit Sharma explains why Shreyas Iyer missed T20 World Cup | Cricket News Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To AR Rahman’s ‘Bias’ In Bollywood Remark: ‘Industry Has Changed’ | Bollywood News শ্বশুর বাড়িতে পৌঁছে ভোট চাইলেন তারেক রহমান Anupam Kher Yells ‘Aisa Nahi Karte’ After Son Sikandar Kher Hits Him On Cheek | Watch | Bollywood News Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol Film Sells 55K Tickets In Advance At National Chains | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News


Last Updated:

Namrata Shirodkar leads a life of love and family, gracefully stepping away from the spotlight to support Mahesh Babu and nurture their children.

font

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu first met at the muhurat ceremony of the film Vamsi in 2000, and they tied the knot five years later in 2005. (Image: namratashirodkar/Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu first met at the muhurat ceremony of the film Vamsi in 2000, and they tied the knot five years later in 2005. (Image: namratashirodkar/Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 54th birthday today. Once crowned Miss India Universe, she carved a niche in Bollywood with memorable roles in films like Vaastav, Pukar, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Vamsi.

Known for her poise, elegance, and dedication, Namrata gradually moved away from the spotlight to focus on a life centered on love, marriage, and family, while also making a mark behind the scenes supporting her husband Mahesh Babu and their children.

On her birthday this year, we commemorate Namrata Shirodkar by diving into her marriage with husband Mahesh Babu and family life.

A Quiet Love Story with Mahesh Babu

Namrata and Mahesh Babu first met in 2000 during the Vamsi muhurat ceremony. Despite a four-year age difference, they connected instantly through shared values—privacy, calmness, and a family-first mindset. For nearly four years, they dated quietly, keeping their relationship away from the media.

The Wedding That United Two Lives

In 2005, Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Mumbai’s Marriott Hotel. The wedding was intimate, attended by close family and friends, reflecting the couple’s preference for private celebrations over public attention.

Life Beyond the Spotlight

After marriage, Namrata stepped back from acting to focus on her family. Though they faced challenges early on, including a brief separation, they reconciled and strengthened their bond. Their story is a testament to patience, understanding, and partnership.

Family Life with Mahesh Babu

The couple welcomed son Gautam in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Namrata has been a hands-on mother, prioritizing her children’s education and balanced upbringing while keeping them away from constant media scrutiny.

  • Gautam studied at New York University and made his on-screen debut in 2014.
  • Sitara, a trained dancer, has appeared in ads and music videos, becoming a brand ambassador while focusing on education.

Namrata also actively supports Mahesh Babu’s career, managing brand decisions, endorsements, and charitable initiatives. From being in front of the camera to guiding from behind the scenes, she has beautifully reinvented her life.

First Published:

January 22, 2026, 08:10 IST

News movies Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: From Marriage To Family Life With Mahesh Babu
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News

Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News

Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News

Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News

Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To AR Rahman’s ‘Bias’ In Bollywood Remark: ‘Industry Has Changed’ | Bollywood News

Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To AR Rahman’s ‘Bias’ In Bollywood Remark: ‘Industry Has Changed’ | Bollywood News

শ্বশুর বাড়িতে পৌঁছে ভোট চাইলেন তারেক রহমান

শ্বশুর বাড়িতে পৌঁছে ভোট চাইলেন তারেক রহমান

Anupam Kher Yells ‘Aisa Nahi Karte’ After Son Sikandar Kher Hits Him On Cheek | Watch | Bollywood News

Anupam Kher Yells ‘Aisa Nahi Karte’ After Son Sikandar Kher Hits Him On Cheek | Watch | Bollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST