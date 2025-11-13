Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Father Banned Him From Village for Early Film Roles

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s father once banned him from returning to their village because he was disturbed by the roles in which Nawazuddin was repeatedly beaten up on screen. This surprising revelation sheds light on the emotional toll that early struggles in Bollywood took not just on the actor, but on his family as well. (File Photo)

Before becoming one of India’s most respected actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui endured years of hardship in the film industry. He appeared in blink-and-miss roles in movies like Sarfarosh and Munna Bhai MBBS, often portraying petty criminals or background characters who were routinely beaten up. These roles, though minor, were stepping stones in his career, but they deeply unsettled his father. (Image: X)

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin shared that his father was so affected by seeing him get beaten up on screen that he asked him not to return to their village. The elder Siddiqui felt ashamed and hurt, believing that Nawazuddin’s film roles reflected poorly on their family and community. It wasn’t just about cinematic violence, it was about dignity, pride, and the perception of failure. (File Photo)

“He told me, ‘Don’t come back to the village until you do something respectable,’” Nawazuddin recalled. (Image: Instagram)

Everything changed with Nawazuddin’s breakout role in Gangs of Wasseypur. In the film, he played Faizal Khan, a gritty, revenge-driven character who commanded respect and fear. His performance was widely acclaimed, and for the first time, his father saw him in a powerful role – one where he wasn’t beaten, but was the one delivering justice. (Image: IMDb)

“After Gangs of Wasseypur, he said, ‘Ab theek kiya’ (Now you’ve done well),” Nawazuddin shared. This marked a turning point not just in his career, but in his relationship with his father and his hometown. He was finally welcomed back with pride. (Image: Instagram)

Nawazuddin’s journey is a testament to resilience. His father’s ban wasn’t born out of cruelty, but out of concern and cultural expectations. It highlights how family pride and societal perception can weigh heavily on artists, especially those from small towns trying to make it in big cities. (File Photo)