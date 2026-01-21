Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 05:24 IST

Nayanthara posts a strong message after sharing viral cruise photos with Trisha, leaving fans convinced the long-rumoured fallout is finally over.

Nayanthara And Trisha Krishnan’s Pics Break The Internet

Fans of South Indian cinema were left pleasantly surprised on January 20 when Nayanthara and Trisha shared candid photos of themselves enjoying a cruise together in Dubai. The pictures, which quickly went viral, showed the two superstars laughing, soaking in the sea breeze and posing against a stunning sunset backdrop. Almost instantly, the images reignited conversations around their long-rumoured fallout, with fans eager to know whether the actresses had finally patched things up.

For years, speculation suggested that Nayanthara and Trisha’s once-warm bond had cooled off, though neither actor ever publicly confirmed any serious rift. While Trisha consistently dismissed such rumours as baseless, Nayanthara had previously maintained a more guarded stance. Now, however, the recent photos — followed by a pointed Instagram story — seem to have changed the narrative.

Nayanthara’s Instagram message silences rumours

Shortly after the cruise pictures made waves online, Nayanthara took to Instagram Stories to address the chatter. She shared a simple yet impactful message: “forgive, forget and move on.” The line was widely interpreted as a direct response to years of speculation and criticism surrounding her equation with Trisha.

Many fans viewed the post as a clear sign that the actresses are choosing to move past old narratives and focus on mutual respect and camaraderie. Social media was soon flooded with reactions, with admirers praising both stars for setting an example by rising above gossip and letting actions speak louder than rumours.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nayanthara has attempted to clarify the situation. Earlier, she had hinted that Trisha had reached out to her with a one-sided message, while also asserting that there were no personal issues between them. Trisha, on her part, has repeatedly denied any fallout, stating that reports of tension were entirely unfounded.

When Nayanthara said Trisha ‘is not a friend’

Despite the recent positivity, Nayanthara and Trisha’s relationship has long remained a topic of public discussion. In a past interview, Nayanthara had candidly addressed her equation with Trisha, saying, “Friends is such a big word to use flippantly. I am not friends with Trisha… we are acquaintances. There does seem to be problems between us, and it is almost like the age-old belief that women don’t gel with other women. But honestly, I have no problems with her or anyone.” She added, “If someone doesn’t like me, then I don’t like them either. That’s all.”

Given this context, the new photos and Nayanthara’s recent post have reignited optimism among fans that any past misunderstandings are now firmly in the past.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and is gearing up for Toxic, a period gangster action film starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

Meanwhile, Trisha is preparing for the release of the fantasy action film Karuppu, reuniting with her Aaru co-star Suriya. She will also be seen in Vishwambhara, sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 05:24 IST

