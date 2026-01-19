মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Neha Kakkar Clears Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet After Announcing Break: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband’ | Bollywood News ‘No matter who you are’: Rohit Sharma’s ‘real hunger’ questioned after poor India vs New Zealand series | Cricket News Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News ‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’ খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি দ্বিতীয় দিনের মতো ইসির সামনের আবর্জনা পরিষ্কার করল ছাত্রদল ‘I can’t do it anymore’: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, 35, announces retirement after battle with knee injury | Badminton News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Neha Kakkar Clears Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet After Announcing Break: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Neha Kakkar Clears Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet After Announcing Break: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Neha Kakkar has shut down divorce rumours after her break announcement, urging people to not drag her “innocent husband” and family into speculation.

font

Neha Kakkar with husband Rohanpreet Singh amid speculation following her social media break posts.

Neha Kakkar with husband Rohanpreet Singh amid speculation following her social media break posts.

Singer Neha Kakkar addressed divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh after her cryptic social media posts announcing a break sparked intense online speculation. The singer, who had earlier shared and later deleted posts about stepping away from “everything,” has now issued a clarification, urging people not to drag her husband or family into the matter.

Neha’s initial posts, which spoke about taking a break from responsibilities, relationships, and work, also included a request to paparazzi to not film her. Their sudden deletion led many to speculate about trouble in her personal life, with divorce rumours gaining traction across social media.

Neha Kakkar Urges People To Not Drag Family

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, Neha shared a detailed clarification addressing the speculation and the narrative forming around her marriage. The Candy Shop singer wrote, “Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it’s because of their support.! It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you get it and ley my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn’t be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media.”

She further reassured fans that her emotional state had led to the posts and apologised for causing concern. Neha added, “Bechari emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you my NeHearts. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon with a BANG! Much love!”

What Did Neha’s Deleted Posts Say?

Before deleting them, Neha had announced her break in two separate posts. In one, she wrote, “Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.”

In another post, she requested privacy from the media and fans, writing, “And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.” (sic)

As far as her personal life is concerned, Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020. The couple often share affectionate moments on social media and have consistently expressed support for each other. With her latest clarification, Neha has firmly put an end to divorce speculation, emphasising that her husband and family should not be dragged into her emotional moment.

First Published:

January 20, 2026, 05:02 IST

News movies bollywood Neha Kakkar Clears Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet After Announcing Break: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News

Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News

Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News

Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News

Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News

Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’

‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’

খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST