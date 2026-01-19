Neha Kakkar Clears Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet After Announcing Break: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 05:02 IST

Neha Kakkar has shut down divorce rumours after her break announcement, urging people to not drag her “innocent husband” and family into speculation.

Neha Kakkar with husband Rohanpreet Singh amid speculation following her social media break posts.

Singer Neha Kakkar addressed divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh after her cryptic social media posts announcing a break sparked intense online speculation. The singer, who had earlier shared and later deleted posts about stepping away from “everything,” has now issued a clarification, urging people not to drag her husband or family into the matter.

Neha’s initial posts, which spoke about taking a break from responsibilities, relationships, and work, also included a request to paparazzi to not film her. Their sudden deletion led many to speculate about trouble in her personal life, with divorce rumours gaining traction across social media.

Neha Kakkar Urges People To Not Drag Family

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, Neha shared a detailed clarification addressing the speculation and the narrative forming around her marriage. The Candy Shop singer wrote, “Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it’s because of their support.! It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you get it and ley my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn’t be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media.”

She further reassured fans that her emotional state had led to the posts and apologised for causing concern. Neha added, “Bechari emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you my NeHearts. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon with a BANG! Much love!”

What Did Neha’s Deleted Posts Say?

Before deleting them, Neha had announced her break in two separate posts. In one, she wrote, “Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.”

In another post, she requested privacy from the media and fans, writing, “And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.” (sic)

As far as her personal life is concerned, Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020. The couple often share affectionate moments on social media and have consistently expressed support for each other. With her latest clarification, Neha has firmly put an end to divorce speculation, emphasising that her husband and family should not be dragged into her emotional moment.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 05:02 IST

News movies bollywood Neha Kakkar Clears Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet After Announcing Break: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband’