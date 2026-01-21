বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Netflix Is A Joke Fest Returns To Los Angeles With 350 Live Comedy Events | Hollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Among other big names, Nikki Glaser, Steve Carell, and Jimmy Kimmel will perform at the event.

The tickets for Netflix Is a Joke Fest will have 350 events. (Representative Image)

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is returning to Los Angeles this year. More than 240 artists will perform at over 45 venues for the shows. Billed as the largest comedy event in history, the fest will include performances from the likes of Steve Carell, Nikki Glaser, and Jimmy Kimmel.

From May 4 to May 10, there will be 350 live events in Los Angeles, including Kevin Hart’s “Funny AF,” John Mulaney’s return to the Hollywood Bowl, Seth Rogen’s performance at the Greek Theatre, and Feid and Marcello Hernández’s largest-ever Spanish-language comedy show at the Bowl.

Performances from Nikki Glaser, Steve Carell, and Jimmy Kimmel

Among other notable comedians, Shane Gillis, Nikki Glaser, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Steve Carell, Tiffany Haddish, Matt Rife, Bob Odenkirk, Ali Wong, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan O’Brien will also perform.

“Kill Tony,” “This Past Weekend With Theo Von,” “This Better Be Funny With David Letterman,” and a reunion between “Portlandia” pair Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are just a few of the festival’s extensive program of live podcasts and talks.

Where can I get tickets for Netflix Is a Joke Fest?

Netflix Is a Joke Fest tickets go on sale at netflixisajokefest.com on January 23 at 10 AM PT.

Night of Too Many Stars

Hosted by Jon Stewart, the biggest comedians in the world join together for a night of music, variety, and stand-up. Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, Noah Wyle, and numerous others are examples of talent. The event’s founders, Robert and Michelle Smigel and Jill Leiderman, are hosting this unique evening of hilarity on behalf of NEXT for Autism, a nationwide organisation that offers services and assistance to individuals with autism.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart

Beginning on April 20, Netflix will stream the search for the world’s next funniest comic. Taped episodes will air before the festival’s LIVE semifinals and finale on May 4 and 5.

Nate Bargatze

To film his next Netflix comedy special, which will premiere later this year, the world’s best-selling comedian returns to the festival for two nights at the Intuit Dome.

Seth Goes Greek

Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, and Taylor Tomlinson were among the many surprise guests and musical acts that supported Hilarity for Charity on this massive night of comedy and music hosted by Seth Rogen.

Stamptown

A full-fledged fever dream with the most diverse performances from around the globe that is raucous and wild. This highly entertaining comedic extravaganza, hosted by Zach Zucker, the bad boy of clowns, is being recorded over two nights for a Netflix special that will debut later this year

First Published:

January 21, 2026, 12:58 IST

