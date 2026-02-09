Nora Fatehi Praises Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Act: ‘That Performance Sent Out A Massive Message’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 10, 2026, 02:53 IST

The echoes of Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl LX halftime show are vibrating far beyond the football field, resonating deeply with global performers like Nora Fatehi. The multi-hyphenate star, who has recently made waves on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the ICC T20 stage, took to social media to reflect on the deeper significance of the performance. For Nora, the set was more than just a musical medley; it was a manifesto for cultural authenticity in an industry that often demands assimilation.

Nora addressed the persistent struggles faced by South Asian and North African artists trying to break into the Western mainstream. She noted that performers from these regions are often pressured to dilute their heritage to appear more “relatable” to international audiences.

Reflecting on this challenge, Nora said: “I see a lot of our South Asian even our North African artists pushing and pushing to be seen on a global level and to be recognised through their culture and through their language and I’m sure just like Bad Bunny so many people would tell them that oh you know if you sing in your language or if you portray your culture you celebrate too much of it it’s not going to be relatable for the global audience for the international audience mainly the West.”

However, the success of the all-Spanish halftime show served as a definitive rebuttal to that narrative. Nora emphasized that the performance proved the opposite to be true. “That performance sent out a massive message to the entire world, that no matter where you’re from, if you stay authentic and believe in yourself, the sky is the limit,” she asserted.

What moved Nora most was the spirit of community Bad Bunny brought to the Levi’s Stadium stage. By inviting stars like Cardi B, Ricky Martin, and Karol G, the performance transcended individual stardom to become a celebration of a collective identity. “The fact that he was able to bring iconic Latin American artists on stage made it bigger than just him. It became about his people, his community, his history,” she shared.

She also found Lady Gaga’s involvement particularly symbolic of this cross-cultural fusion. “Lady Gaga coming in was so surprising, and her singing her song in salsa was really interesting,” Nora noted, highlighting how established Western icons are now leaning into diverse cultural rhythms.

As a pioneer for North African and South Asian representation herself, Nora sees this as a precursor to a wider global shift. “I truly believe the South Asian and North African communities will have their moment very soon, and I can’t wait to be part of that evolution,” she said. Her parting advice to emerging talent was clear: “Keep pushing, stay authentic, and use this performance as an example.”

First Published: February 10, 2026, 02:53 IST

