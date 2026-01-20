মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
O'Romeo: Trailer Of Shahid Kapoor Starrer To Release On THIS Date, Makers Drop New Poster | Bollywood News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
O’Romeo: Trailer Of Shahid Kapoor Starrer To Release On THIS Date, Makers Drop New Poster | Bollywood News


The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo have announced the film’s trailer release date, along with an intriguing new poster.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. A few days ago, reports on the Internet claimed that the trailer launch event of O’Romeo had been called off due to security concerns. However, the makers have confirmed that the film’s trailer will be launched on January 21, that is, tomorrow.

O’Romeo Trailer Release Date

On Tuesday, the makers of O’Romeo dropped an intriguing new poster featuring Shahid Kapoor. Along with it, the makers announced that the trailer will drop tomorrow. “Trailer out tomorrow. #SajidNadiadwala presents A #VishalBhardwaj film #ORomeo in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026,” read the caption of the post.

The teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo released a few days ago. As social media buzz linked the film to the lives of Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi, reports began doing the rounds claiming the gangster’s family had threatened the makers. However, Hussain Ustara’s daughter has firmly denied those allegations.

While speaking with India Today, Hussain’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, dismissed claims of intimidation and said the family only wants clarity. She said, “Vishal Bhardwaj is an acclaimed director, and Shahid Kapoor is also a good actor, and we have no issues with anyone. We want to watch the film before it releases so we can give it a go-ahead. We also want the makers to accept that our family has given no threats to them. Rest, we will fight this in court.”

Sanober also raised objections to how her father’s relationship with Sapna Didi is allegedly portrayed in the film. According to her, the two shared a sibling-like bond, something she believes has been misrepresented. She said, “She was like a sister to my baba, but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong. We are demanding a pre-screening for the film so we can understand what it is all about. If they are taking my father’s story, they should keep it real. We are ready to fight the case till the end.”

O’ Romeo marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s reunion with Shahid after over eight years. The two previously worked together on films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The film is also Triptii Dimri’s debut collaboration with Vishal and Shahid. Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the cast also includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

O’Romeo is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

First Published:

January 20, 2026, 16:35 IST

