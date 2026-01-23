শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
যশোর কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারের ১২৯ বন্দি পোস্টাল ব্যালটে ভোট দেবেন IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan crush New Zealand as India go 2-0 up in T20I series | Cricket News সরিষাবাড়ীতে রেলপথ অবরোধ করে মানববন্ধন World Championship in India? UCI considers upgrading Pune Grand Tour's status next year | More sports News BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Pre-Sale Tickets Sell Out Instantly; Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling | Korean News Tiruppur Event Disrupted After Woman Throws Slipper At Lyricist Vairamuthu | All You Need To Know | Regional Cinema News ১০ দলীয় নির্বাচনি ঐক্যের নির্বাচন পরিচালনা কমিটির সমন্বয় সভা Huge blow! Australia hit by another injury setback before T20 World Cup | Cricket News ১০ দলীয় জোট বিজয়ী হলে সুশাসন নিশ্চিত করা হবে: আসিফ মাহমুদ Padayaatra: Not Nayanthara, Grace Antony Set To Co-Star With Mammootty Again In Adoor Gopalakrishnan Film? | Malayalam-cinema News
বিনোদন

Padayaatra: Not Nayanthara, Grace Antony Set To Co-Star With Mammootty Again In Adoor Gopalakrishnan Film?

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Padayaatra: Not Nayanthara, Grace Antony Set To Co-Star With Mammootty Again In Adoor Gopalakrishnan Film?


Last Updated:

Padayaatra update: Grace Antony is confirmed as the female lead opposite Mammootty, marking their second collaboration and a major reunion with director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Padayaatra, Mammootty’s long-awaited reunion with auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, sees a casting change as Grace Antony comes on board as the female lead, replacing early rumours around Nayanthara.

Padayaatra, Mammootty's long-awaited reunion with auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, sees a casting change as Grace Antony comes on board as the female lead, replacing early rumours around Nayanthara.

Veteran actor Mammootty has officially announced his next project, following the success of Kalamkaval, and it marks a significant moment in Malayalam cinema. The superstar is reuniting with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan after several decades, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent years.

While early buzz around the film hinted at Nayanthara being part of the cast, fresh developments now point to a different Malayalam actress stepping in as the female lead — and it’s a familiar name for Mammukka fans.

Not Nayanthara, Grace Antony to star opposite Mammootty in Padayaatra?

Recent stills released by the makers confirm that Grace Antony is part of Padayaatra, strongly indicating that she will headline the film alongside Mammootty. The images show the actress on set with the Bazooka star as the shoot officially commenced.

Announcing the start of production, the team shared the pictures with the caption, “Padayaatra shoot started today!!”

Grace Antony’s casting marks her second collaboration with Mammootty. She previously appeared opposite the actor in the psychological mystery thriller Rorschach, directed by Nissam Basheer. In the film, Grace played Sujatha, a woman manipulated by Mammootty’s character Luke Antony as part of a larger psychological game involving her ex-husband’s spirit.

A long-awaited reunion with Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Padayaatra also brings Mammootty back together with auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a collaboration that cinephiles have long hoped to see revived. The duo previously worked together on three acclaimed films between 1987 and 1993.

Their first collaboration, Anantharam, saw Mammootty in a pivotal role, followed by Mathilukal and Vidheyan, both of which featured him in lead performances that remain among the most celebrated in his career. The reunion promises a return to layered, introspective storytelling rooted in realism and artistic restraint.

What happened to Nayanthara?

Prior to the official announcement, reports suggested that Nayanthara was in discussions to play the co-lead in Padayaatra. However, with Grace Antony now confirmed on set, it appears the actress has opted out of the project. No official reason has been disclosed for the change.

Mammootty’s upcoming films

Mammootty was last seen in Kalamkaval, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, where he played the antagonist opposite Vinayakan. The film received attention for presenting the veteran star in a darker, more unconventional role.

Next, he will headline Patriot, a spy action drama directed by Take Off filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. The film features Mohanlal in an extended cameo, marking yet another reunion of the two Malayalam cinema icons. The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran. The film is expected to release in theatres this summer.

Additionally, Mammootty has another project lined up with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil director Nithish Sahadev, further underlining his packed and diverse slate.

With Padayaatra, Mammootty’s reunion with Adoor Gopalakrishnan — and Grace Antony stepping in as his co-lead — signals a film rooted in cinematic legacy, quiet power, and artistic intent.

First Published:

January 23, 2026, 21:00 IST

