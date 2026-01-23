Padayaatra: Not Nayanthara, Grace Antony Set To Co-Star With Mammootty Again In Adoor Gopalakrishnan Film? | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 21:00 IST

Padayaatra update: Grace Antony is confirmed as the female lead opposite Mammootty, marking their second collaboration and a major reunion with director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Padayaatra, Mammootty’s long-awaited reunion with auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, sees a casting change as Grace Antony comes on board as the female lead, replacing early rumours around Nayanthara.

Veteran actor Mammootty has officially announced his next project, following the success of Kalamkaval, and it marks a significant moment in Malayalam cinema. The superstar is reuniting with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan after several decades, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent years.

While early buzz around the film hinted at Nayanthara being part of the cast, fresh developments now point to a different Malayalam actress stepping in as the female lead — and it’s a familiar name for Mammukka fans.

Not Nayanthara, Grace Antony to star opposite Mammootty in Padayaatra?

Recent stills released by the makers confirm that Grace Antony is part of Padayaatra, strongly indicating that she will headline the film alongside Mammootty. The images show the actress on set with the Bazooka star as the shoot officially commenced.

Announcing the start of production, the team shared the pictures with the caption, “Padayaatra shoot started today!!”

Grace Antony’s casting marks her second collaboration with Mammootty. She previously appeared opposite the actor in the psychological mystery thriller Rorschach, directed by Nissam Basheer. In the film, Grace played Sujatha, a woman manipulated by Mammootty’s character Luke Antony as part of a larger psychological game involving her ex-husband’s spirit.

A long-awaited reunion with Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Padayaatra also brings Mammootty back together with auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a collaboration that cinephiles have long hoped to see revived. The duo previously worked together on three acclaimed films between 1987 and 1993.

Their first collaboration, Anantharam, saw Mammootty in a pivotal role, followed by Mathilukal and Vidheyan, both of which featured him in lead performances that remain among the most celebrated in his career. The reunion promises a return to layered, introspective storytelling rooted in realism and artistic restraint.

What happened to Nayanthara?

Prior to the official announcement, reports suggested that Nayanthara was in discussions to play the co-lead in Padayaatra. However, with Grace Antony now confirmed on set, it appears the actress has opted out of the project. No official reason has been disclosed for the change.

Mammootty’s upcoming films

Mammootty was last seen in Kalamkaval, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, where he played the antagonist opposite Vinayakan. The film received attention for presenting the veteran star in a darker, more unconventional role.

Next, he will headline Patriot, a spy action drama directed by Take Off filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. The film features Mohanlal in an extended cameo, marking yet another reunion of the two Malayalam cinema icons. The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran. The film is expected to release in theatres this summer.

Additionally, Mammootty has another project lined up with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil director Nithish Sahadev, further underlining his packed and diverse slate.

With Padayaatra, Mammootty’s reunion with Adoor Gopalakrishnan — and Grace Antony stepping in as his co-lead — signals a film rooted in cinematic legacy, quiet power, and artistic intent.

