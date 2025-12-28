Pakistan kabaddi player wears Indian jersey, waves tricolour; banned indefinitely | More sports News

Pakistan kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan international kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput has been indefinitely banned by the national federation after featuring for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain earlier this month.The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) took the decision following an emergency meeting on Saturday, concluding that Rajput had travelled abroad for the event without obtaining the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federation or other relevant authorities.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar said Rajput has the right to appeal against the decision before a disciplinary committee.Sarwar said the federation viewed the matter seriously, pointing out that Rajput not only travelled overseas without approval but also represented an Indian team, wore its jersey and was seen wrapping the Indian flag around his shoulders after winning a match.“But he (Rajput) has claimed it was a total misunderstanding and he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules,” Sarwar said.Rajput landed in controversy after videos and photographs from the GCC Cup, showing him wearing an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag, went viral on social media.Sarwar added that other players were also banned and fined for participating in the tournament without obtaining the required NOCs.Earlier, Rajput had issued an apology, saying he was invited to play in the Bahrain tournament and was included in a private team.“But I didn’t know until later they had named the side Indian team and I told the organizers to not use names of India and Pakistan. In private competitions in the past, Indian and Pakistan players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan,” he had said.“I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team which I can’t think of doing after the conflict.”