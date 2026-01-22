Palash Muchhal Accused Of Rs 40 Lakh Fraud In Sangli; Police Launch Preliminary Probe | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 23:39 IST

Music composer Palash Muchhal has been accused of cheating a Sangli-based producer of ₹40 lakh. Police have begun a preliminary inquiry into the claim.

Palash Muchhal attends a public event amid a preliminary police probe into fraud allegations.

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time over serious fraud allegations. According to news agency PTI, a complaint has been filed against the musician in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, accusing him of cheating a local man of ₹40 lakh. Police have confirmed that a preliminary probe into the matter is currently underway.

The complaint was lodged by Vidnyan Mane, a 34-year-old actor and producer, who has approached the Sangli Superintendent of Police seeking the registration of an FIR against Palash. An official confirmed on Thursday that the application is being examined as part of an initial inquiry.

Sangli Man Alleges ₹40 Lakh Fraud By Palash Muchhal

As per the complaint, Vidnyan Mane first met Palash Muchhal in Sangli on December 5, 2023. During their meeting, Palash allegedly expressed interest in investing in film production. Mane claimed that Palash offered him an opportunity to invest as a producer in his upcoming project titled Nazaria.

The complainant further alleged that Palash promised substantial returns on the investment, stating that Vidnyan could earn a profit of ₹12 lakh on an investment of ₹25 lakh once the film was released on OTT platforms. Additionally, Palash is said to have offered Vidnyan a role in the film as part of the deal.

According to the police complaint, the two met on multiple occasions following their initial interaction. Between December 2023 and March 2025, Vidnyan allegedly handed over a total sum of ₹40 lakh to Palash in connection with the project.

However, the film project was reportedly never completed. When Vidnyan later demanded his money back, he allegedly received no response from Palash, prompting him to approach the police. Officials have confirmed that a preliminary probe is underway to verify the claims. Palash Muchhal has not yet issued any statement or response to the allegations.

Personal Turmoil And Recent Headlines

The fraud allegation comes just weeks after Palash made headlines following the cancellation of his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The couple was scheduled to marry on November 23, but the ceremony was postponed after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalised due to a heart ailment. The wedding was later called off.

Following widespread speculation online, Palash had issued a public statement addressing the situation. “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs,” he wrote.

He also urged people to be mindful before spreading unverified claims, adding, “I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Palash Muchhal is known for composing popular tracks such as Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui, Nachle Tu, Naach Basanti, Sasure Ke Kaudy Lag Gaye, Teri Ek Hassi, Musafir, Kinara and Khuda Ke Banday. He has also directed films like Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai.

