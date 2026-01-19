Pandya Store Star Shiny Doshi Joins The 50 Show, Marking Her Return To TV | Television News

সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi returns to television after three years as a contestant on the upcoming reality show The 50, streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors.

Actor Shiny Doshi, who was last seen winning audience appreciation for her performance in Pandya Store, has joined the player lineup of the upcoming reality show The 50. This globally popular reality show is set to make its Indian debut on JioHotstar and Colors, premiering on February 1.

Shiny Doshi on joining The 50

Talking about what drew her to the show, Shiny said, “Returning to television after three years feels incredibly special, especially with a show like The 50. I’ve always believed that listening, observing, and choosing wisely can be just as powerful as strength or speed, and that’s exactly what this show celebrates. The 50 is unlike anything I’ve done before — unpredictable, intense, and a whole new ballgame. For me, it’s about staying aware, trusting my instincts, and letting every moment guide me naturally through the game.”

Apart from Shiny Doshi, popular names such as Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, and Divya Aggarwal, along with social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Faisu, have been confirmed as contestants on the upcoming reality show The 50.

About The 50

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. A glimpse was unveiled on January 3, where, at the centre of the intrigue, is filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan reacting to the upcoming show and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style, saying, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” prompting her to question why she hasn’t been called for what’s being touted as India’s biggest reality show.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules, allowing for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

With 50 celebrities locked in for nearly 50 episodes, no kitchen to hide behind, and viewers playing an active role in deciding outcomes, The 50 is clearly aiming to rewrite the usual reality TV playbook. Whether that gamble pays off is something audiences will soon find out.

January 19, 2026, 17:04 IST

