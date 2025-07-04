Paresh Rawal Slams Excessive Sex, Abuse In Web Shows: ‘Cheap Tactics To Grab Eyeballs’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 04, 2025, 14:14 IST

Paresh Rawal slams use of cuss words and sex scenes in shows, says content must be thoughtful, not just created to grab eyeballs with shock value.

Paresh Rawal has been in the headlines for quite some time now due to the controversy surrounding his next film with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty — Hera Pheri 3. Rawal, known for expressing his opinions openly, has now spoken out about the excessive use of abusive language and intimate scenes in films and shows just to grab eyeballs.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the veteran actor shared an example to highlight his point and said, “A woman filed a complaint saying that a man was roaming around naked. The police came but didn’t see anything. So the woman said, ‘Climb up on a stool and look.’ The point is – if you’re determined to find filth, you’ll find it.”

Parash Rawal further elaborated on the use of sex scenes in content, adding, “Content is a mirror of society, we show what exists. But we must use our judgment wisely. Not everything in society needs to be shown as-is; some things can be portrayed in a suggestive or subtle manner.”

Rawal continued, “Baad mein log isliye uub gaye the, kyunki har doosri teesri series mein gaaliyan aati thi, sex scenes hote the — woh bhi bina kisi matlab ke. It began to feel like these were just cheap tactics to attract eyeballs. But the audience got tired. And when the makers didn’t stop, the government had to step in,” he concluded.

Earlier this year, fans were left disheartened when Paresh announced that he would not be returning to the iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, citing personal reasons and creative differences. His unexpected exit was reportedly followed by Akshay Kumar filing a legal notice due to the impact on production timelines. However, things seem to have taken a positive turn in recent weeks.

During a recent podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh confirmed his return, quipping,

“The film was going to happen anyway; we just needed a bit of fine-tuning. After all, everyone involved, Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel, we’ve been friends for so many years. It was just a matter of realigning.”

Now, with Priyadarshan back in the director’s chair and the original cast reunited, Hera Pheri 3 promises a nostalgic yet fresh comic ride. Fans can’t wait to revisit the chaotic world of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya and see what hilarious mess they land themselves in next.

