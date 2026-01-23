শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
Parvinn Dabass On Khosla Ka Ghosla Sequel: 'Responsibility Always There' | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

While he did not reveal much about the sequel, Parvinn mentioned that it is a ‘fresh script’.

Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006. (Photo Credit: X)

Parvinn Dabass will be back as Chiraunji Lal Khosla in the eagerly anticipated sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Fans have already begun to show their affection for the sequel, and excitement is growing as a result of Anupam Kher’s recent photos from the movie’s set. Now Parvinn Dabass, talked about returning to one of the most beloved franchises in Hindi cinema, and why this sequel feels both thrilling and intensely emotional.

In a discussion with Hindustan Times, Parvinn spoke about the cult fanbase and his own experience with the movie, which continues to be a turning point in his career. Speaking about why this film deserved a sequel, Parvinn said, “I’ve always felt that there are certain films where you want to see the characters grow. So there was excitement, but also curiosity, because it’s such a cult film. The audience also wants the sequel to live up to the original, and that responsibility is always there.”

Parvinn Dabass On Why Khosla Ka Ghosla Remains Popular

Moreover, Parvinn called Khosla Ka Ghosla a ‘timeless film’ He noted, “It was way ahead of its time, and that’s why it has lasted so long.” The actor mentioned that this was one of his landmark films. “Even today, people recognise me for it. I feel fortunate to have not one, but two cult films to my credit—Monsoon Wedding and Khosla Ka Ghosla. Both films, in their own way, changed Indian cinema and took it forward,” ge said.

What to expect From Khosla Ka Ghosla 2?

While he did not reveal much about the sequel, Parvinn mentioned that it is a ‘fresh script’. Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 original Khosla Ka Ghosla became a cult hit due to its humorous plot and excellent acting. The movie addressed topics including family disputes and real estate fraud in a straightforward but humorous manner.

In addition to Parvinn Dabass, important roles were played by Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher and Tara Sharma. The sequel is reportedly being directed by Umesh Bist and is expected to revisit the Khosla family in a contemporary setting.

First Published:

January 23, 2026, 09:33 IST

Source link

