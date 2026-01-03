শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News ‘Why drop Shubman Gill?’: Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News This Bollywood Beauty Was ‘Sulking’ Over Her ‘Crush’ Rishi Kapoor’s Wedding To Neetu Kapoor Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News উত্থান, বিতর্ক ও ভবিষ্যৎ চ্যালেঞ্জে এনসিপি After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News


Last Updated:

Payal Gaming visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to start 2026 positively after facing false MMS allegations and online harassment.

font
Payal Gaming Begins 2026 At Siddhivinayak Temple Following False MMS Claims.

Payal Gaming Begins 2026 At Siddhivinayak Temple Following False MMS Claims.

Kicking off the new year with good vibes, popular gaming creator Payal Gaming paid a visit to Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. Sharing pictures from the temple, she seemed ready to leave the stress behind and start 2026 on a positive note.

“There’s just something about the energy at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir that hits different, especially on day one of the year. Ready to take on 2026 with Bappa by my side,” Payal wrote on Instagram.

Take a look below:

Over the past few months, Payal found herself at the center of an online storm after being wrongly linked to a viral MMS. The false claims led to trolling and misinformation, creating a lot of unwanted attention.

Addressing the issue, she issued a clear statement on December 17, saying, “I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

She also spoke about how hurtful online harassment can be: “I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice, not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanising.”

Legal action is now underway to stop the spread of the false claims. Payal also asked media outlets and content creators not to repost or share the video.

Despite everything, she thanked her fans for the support and warmth they showed during the difficult time.

First Published:

January 03, 2026, 10:46 IST

News movies television Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad

নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad

Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News

Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News

This Bollywood Beauty Was ‘Sulking’ Over Her ‘Crush’ Rishi Kapoor’s Wedding To Neetu Kapoor

This Bollywood Beauty Was ‘Sulking’ Over Her ‘Crush’ Rishi Kapoor’s Wedding To Neetu Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News

উত্থান, বিতর্ক ও ভবিষ্যৎ চ্যালেঞ্জে এনসিপি

উত্থান, বিতর্ক ও ভবিষ্যৎ চ্যালেঞ্জে এনসিপি

Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Died Of Suspected Overdose, 911 Audio Reveals | Hollywood News

Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Died Of Suspected Overdose, 911 Audio Reveals | Hollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST