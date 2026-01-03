Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 10:46 IST

Payal Gaming visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to start 2026 positively after facing false MMS allegations and online harassment.

Payal Gaming Begins 2026 At Siddhivinayak Temple Following False MMS Claims.

Kicking off the new year with good vibes, popular gaming creator Payal Gaming paid a visit to Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. Sharing pictures from the temple, she seemed ready to leave the stress behind and start 2026 on a positive note.

“There’s just something about the energy at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir that hits different, especially on day one of the year. Ready to take on 2026 with Bappa by my side,” Payal wrote on Instagram.

Over the past few months, Payal found herself at the center of an online storm after being wrongly linked to a viral MMS. The false claims led to trolling and misinformation, creating a lot of unwanted attention.

Addressing the issue, she issued a clear statement on December 17, saying, “I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

She also spoke about how hurtful online harassment can be: “I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice, not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanising.”

Legal action is now underway to stop the spread of the false claims. Payal also asked media outlets and content creators not to repost or share the video.

Despite everything, she thanked her fans for the support and warmth they showed during the difficult time.

