Polo Horses, Luxury Watches: Karishma’s Kids Accuse Priya Kapur Of Not Disclosing Sunjay’s Assets | Movies News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 19:18 IST

Samaira and Kiaan have accused Priya Kapur of filing an incomplete list of his assets in court, which did not include Sunjay’s expensive polo horses and wristwatches.

Sunjay Kapur died in June 2025 while playing a polo match in England, reportedly due to a heart attack triggered by an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

As the legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate intensified in the Delhi High Court, actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, accused Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s widow, of not disclosing his complete assets in the court.

According to a report by NDTV, Samaira and Kiaan have accused Priya Kapur of filing an incomplete list of his assets in court. They claimed that the list filed by Priya did not include expensive horses used for playing polo and associated sporting equipment, as well as Audemars Piguet and Rolex luxury wristwatches. Several expensive pieces of artwork are also on the disputed list of assets.

Additionally, the children also alleged that several immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur were also not on Priya’s list. They have also flagged discrepancies in the list when compared to the list provided by Rani Kapur, adding that assets disclosed by her were also not part of the list.

Terming it a “deliberate concealment,” the children have now sought a direction requiring Priya Kapur to disclose, on oath, all assets belonging to their father. The case will be heard next on Tuesday, January 20.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died on June 12, following a heart attack during a polo match triggered allegedly by a bee sting. He was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading automotive components firm with global operations, including manufacturing for EVs across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US. His net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) by Forbes in 2024, with a high point valuation of $1.6 billion (Rs 13,000 crore).

Karisma’s children have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share in the estate of their late father. The petition primarily challenges the claim of Priya Kapur, Kapur’s third wife, whom he married following his divorce from Karisma Kapoor. The siblings, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, have alleged that the will disclosed to them after their father’s death was “forged and fabricated.”

Priya argued that as the sole beneficiary of Sunjay’s will, she is the rightful administrator of his assets and that the children’s lawsuit for partition is “not maintainable”. Her legal team further contended that the children have already received beneficial interests worth nearly Rs 1,900 crore from a family trust, suggesting that the current litigation is an attempt to stall the execution of a valid testamentary document.

First Published: January 19, 2026, 17:54 IST

