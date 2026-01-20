Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional As Her Mom Hosts Vikas Khanna; Brother Siddharth Cooks Dinner For Chef | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 04:17 IST

Priyanka Chopra reacted emotionally after chef Vikas Khanna shared moments from a heartfelt lunch hosted by Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra.

Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra host chef Vikas Khanna and his mother in Mumbai.

Actor Priyanka Chopra had an emotional reaction after her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, hosted celebrated chef Vikas Khanna and his mother, Bindu Khanna, for a special get-together in Mumbai. The intimate lunch brought together family, food, and nostalgia, with Siddharth stepping into the kitchen to prepare an elaborate home-cooked meal.

Vikas took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the gathering, featuring himself and Bindu Khanna posing with Madhu Chopra, Siddharth, and Siddharth’s wife, actor Neelam Upadhyaya. Alongside the pictures, the Michelin-starred chef penned a heartfelt note describing the meal as one of the most memorable he has had in a long time.

Vikas Khanna Gets Nostalgic Over Siddharth’s Cooking

Giving fans a glimpse of the dishes, Vikas revealed that Siddharth cooked dal, mutton, saag, and gajar ka halwa for dessert. Sharing his experience, he wrote, “Mumbai gave me one of the best meals I’ve had in a long, long time. After years, I tasted Gajjar Halwa that felt exactly like my Biji’s—the kind that doesn’t just feed you… it returns you to your childhood.”

He went on to describe each dish in vivid detail, adding, “The Daal Bukhara was a healing hug from an elder in the family. The Kharode Curry was perfection—spot on, like the warmth of Kolkata’s Nalli Kosha. And that Makki Roti… softer than the ones I’ve eaten on Punjab highways in winter. I can’t even write about 5 Greens Saag without getting emotional,” he added.

Vikas further noted how even the smallest details stood out, writing, “Even something as simple as onions felt like time travel—pungent mustard and memories. And the chef’s chaat masala? It needs to be packaged ASAP. All of this was cooked by the brilliant @siddharthchopra89, just as he promised when he visited with the amazing Neelam. Thank you, @drmadhuakhourichopra, for hosting me,” concluded his post.

Priyanka Chopra Reacts, Recalls Her Bond With Vikas

Madhu Chopra also responded to the post, writing, “Thank you, Vikas, for a beautiful afternoon, walking down memory@lane with Sid food @siddharthchopra89.” Priyanka reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, reacting with red heart, clapping hands, and face-holding-back-tears emojis, while tagging her mother, brother, and Vikas.

Priyanka shares a close bond with the chef and has often supported him. Last year, she visited Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow, with her manager Anjula Acharia and friends. Resharing Anjula’s video, Priyanka had written, “Still in a food coma. You’re the best host, Vikas.” In 2024, she also visited the restaurant with husband Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, marking her Telugu film debut. The film is slated for a Sankranti 2027 release. She also has Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline and will appear in The Bluff with Karl Urban. She was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

