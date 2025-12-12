Rajinikanth’s Daughter Aishwarya Shares Unseen From Birthday Celebration, Calls Him ‘Life’ | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 14:47 IST

Earlier, Kamal Haasan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others also wished the superstar

Rajinikanth’s Daughter Aishwarya Shares Unseen From Birthday Celebration, Calls Him ‘Life’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday celebrations continue to warm hearts, and this time, it is his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth who has given fans a glimpse into the celebration shared at home. She shared unseen pictures on social media, calling her father her “life”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a photo from celebration and wrote, “My life.. My father..Happy Birthday Thalaiva…” Fans also wished the actor in the comment section. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wish, “Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life. @rajinikanth”

Sun Pictures took to their X handle and shared two photos with Rajinikanth. He is seen cutting cake with the whole team. Earlier, Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Rajinikanth. Both are seen twining in black outfit and wished, “75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth.” Dhanush also took to his social media handle and wished the veteran actor. “Happy birthday thalaiva,” read the caption.

Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Films

Rajinikanth is all set to appear in the action comedy Jailer 2. The film is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. In the upcoming film, Rajinikanth will reprise his role as the titular character from the first film. Jailer 2 will also cast S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in other prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12, 2026.

Thalaivar 173 is a tentative title for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, which is slated for a 2027 release. Produced under Kamal Haasan’s banner, the film was originally announced with director Sundar C, but he stepped down due to schedule conflicts. Sai Pallavi and Kathir are rumoured to be a part of the film; however, the makers have not yet made any official announcement.

