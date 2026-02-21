Rajpal Yadav Gets Emotional After Bail; Taapsee Pannu Is Open To Friendship With Kangana Ranaut | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 21, 2026, 22:00 IST

Out on interim bail, Rajpal Yadav attends niece’s wedding and thanks wife; Taapsee Pannu says she’s open to friendship with Kangana Ranaut.

Rajpal Yadav, who attended his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, is currently out of jail on interim bail after the High Court suspended his sentence until the next hearing, which is scheduled for March 18. Several videos of Rajpal Yadav from the wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. As the actor has come out of jail, he has expressed his gratitude towards his wife for supporting him and keeping the family together.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted to her long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut. In 2019, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel called her a ‘sasti copy’, which sparked a war of words between them on social media. In a recent interview, Taapsee has clarified that she harbours no ill feelings towards Kangana. She said that she is open to friendship with her, and would respectfully greet her if they ever cross paths.

When times get tough, true friends step up and that’s exactly what happened in the final months of Eric Dane’s life. As the actor battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Johnny Depp quietly offered him a place to stay, opening one of his Los Angeles homes to Dane free of charge.

In 2025, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reunited for Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3. The film also featured Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao in important roles. The film managed to impress the audience. Akshay and Arshad’s quirky camaraderie was one of the highlights in the film. After their successful collaborations in the past, the duo is all set to work together on another project. Recently, it was reported that Akki has been finalised to play the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. However, there’s no confirmation on the same. Now, in a new interview, Arshad has confirmed his reunion with Akshay, which could possibly be Golmaal 5. Read on…

Apart from his blockbuster films, superstar Prabhas is also known for his love for food. While he follows a strict diet while shooting for his projects, he still enjoys his cheat days and spares no effort when it comes to indulging in his favourite dishes! In a recent interaction, he revealed that he tends to ‘Swiggy’ his food from other states on his cheat days. He also recalled the time when he surprised the team of Om Raut’s Adipurush by having food flown all the way from Chennai to Mumbai by flight.

