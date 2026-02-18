Rapper Ray J Allegedly Used Fake Blood For Shock Factor During Valentine’s Day Concert | Hollywood News

Last Updated: February 19, 2026, 03:38 IST

Photographer claims Ray J applied fake blood on stage during his Shreveport Valentine’s Day show, calling it theatrical and attention-seeking.

Ray J allegedly applied fake blood during his Shreveport show.

Ray J, 45, sparked controversy at his February 14 performance at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Louisiana when footage emerged showing him with what appeared to be blood on his eyes and chest monitor. But a photographer at the event claims the shocking visuals were staged with fake blood.

Tommy Nard II, who captured behind-the-scenes moments at the concert, shared a video with KTAL 6 showing Ray J, dressed in a bright orange outfit, applying a substance under his eyes. “He loves the camera. He loves the attention. Anybody that knows him, it’s all theatrical,” Nard II told the outlet.

The photographer admitted his initial reaction was one of disbelief. “I’m behind the scenes, like, ‘What are you doing?’ I seen him literally put on the fake blood and things like that, and go out there with the crowd, which is very shocking that he’d do something like that,” Nard II said.

Despite the theatricality, Ray J has recently been candid about serious health concerns. In January, the “Everything You Want” singer took to Instagram to reveal his heart was functioning at only 25 percent capacity. “I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital,” he said. “My heart’s only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.”

His manager, Melinda Santiago, emphasized his dedication to performing despite health struggles. “We all know that Ray J has been under the weather, but all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not,” she told PEOPLE.

Ahead of the concert, Ray J himself hyped the performance on Facebook, writing, “I’m putting my life on the line for this show!!” Whether the dramatic blood effect was meant to mirror his real-life health battles or purely for shock value, the performance has left fans and media buzzing.

Representatives for Ray J and the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium have not commented on the claims of fake blood. Meanwhile, the video and photographer’s testimony continue to circulate online, fueling discussions about the line between performance art and sensationalism in live shows.

