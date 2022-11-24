বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৯ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rishab Shetty Refuses to Work With Rashmika Mandanna? When Samantha Spoke About Naga Chaitanya’s ‘First Wife’

rishab shetty rashmika mandanna samantha


Actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has skyrocketed after the success of his recent film Kantara, which continues to rule the box office even after an almost two-month-long run in cinema halls. While Kantara remains in the limelight for its impressive run, Rishabh recently made headlines after he took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview, which recently resurfaced on the internet.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty Refuses to Work With Rashmika Mandanna? Kantara Star Says ‘I Don’t Like…’

Since the joint announcement of their divorce in October last year, Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have constantly been grabbing the headlines for their personal lives. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

Also Read: Samantha Once Spoke About Naga Chaitanya’s ‘First Wife,’ Said ‘Even If I Have to Kiss…’

In a video posted on the official handle of MTV Roadies, Shalin Bhanot is seen showcasing his skills as a ‘professional actor.’He is seen switching emotions in a jiffy. Next, we see the judges asking him to show his angry side, to which he responds, “Why would I get angry?”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shalin Bhanot’s Roadies Audition Goes Viral; Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

Kantara will be available on Amazon Prime from tomorrow, November 24. The film will stream in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Kantara To Release on OTT: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch Rishab Shetty’s Film

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts mysteriously blacked out on Wednesday. Several fans noticed that all the posts disappeared from her Instagram account, including her wedding pictures with Ben Affleck, and the profile picture also went blank. As for Twitter, while her tweets remained, the display picture and her profile banner turned black. Her Facebook profile projected a similar picture.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Deletes Pics With Ben Affleck Among Other Posts In Shocking Move; Is This The Reason?

Read all the Latest Movies News here



