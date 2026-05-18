RJ Mahvash Reveals Why She Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal; Ram Charan Impresses In Peddi Trailer | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 22:00 IST

RJ Mahvash opened up about unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, while Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer introduced him as a crossover athlete in Buchi Babu Sana’s rustic drama.

RJ Mahvash has revealed why she unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal, while Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer has also sparked buzz for presenting him as a cricketer, wrestler and runner.

After months of speculation, RJ Mahvash has finally opened up about why she unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram. She said that friends can have arguments, and that is also the case with her and the cricketer. However, she said that since they shared many memorable moments, she is not bitter about their fallout and will always wish him well.

For More: RJ Mahvash REVEALS Why She Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal; Says, ‘Friends With Whom You Have…’

The trailer of Ram Charan’s much-awaited Peddi is finally out after a long wait, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas. The three-minute trailer is packed with action, emotion, sporting grit and rustic drama, offering a powerful glimpse into the world of its titular character.

For More: Peddi Trailer: Ram Charan Turns Cricketer, Wrestler And Runner In Buchi Babu Sana’s Rustic Sports Drama

Saif Ali Khan’s latest outing, Kartavya, currently streaming on Netflix, sees him playing a cop with a Haryanvi diction. It caught the attention of many as it reminded them of his Langda Tyagi act in Omkara. Often associated with sophisticated and metropolitan characters, Saif proved his range in Omkara, where he adopted a raw dialect and rustic and rough-edge mannerisms.

For More: Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Was Offered Akshaye Khanna’s Part In Race: ‘Role Was Amazing But…’ | Exclusive

A growing trend of international collaboration in animation is taking shape once again, this time bringing together Japanese stop-motion storytelling and one of Hollywood’s most recognisable voices for a project rooted in folklore, revenge, and craftsmanship.

For More: Keanu Reeves Joins Japanese Stop-Motion Epic ‘Hidari’ As Lead Voice

Television actress Nia Sharma’s cryptic post on Instagram is going viral following her heated exchange with contestant Niharika Tiwari during the Splitsvilla 16 grand finale episode. Nia, who was seen as a ‘Mischief Maker’ along with Uorfi Javed on the dating reality show, was seen confronting Niharika for calling her ‘biased’ on podcasts. This soon led to a sharp exchange between them, with Niharika saying that she didn’t know who Nia was, before Splitsvilla. Now, two days after the finale episode aired, Nia has shared glimpses from the episode, along with a caption about being ‘un-known’, and fans wonder whether she has taken an indirect jibe at Niharika.

For More: Nia Sharma Takes Dig At Niharika Tiwari After Splitsvilla 16 Finale Clash? Her Cryptic Post Goes Viral

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News movies bollywood RJ Mahvash Reveals Why She Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal; Ram Charan Impresses In Peddi Trailer