Rohit Sharma stops young fan from touching his feet; video goes viral after Vijay Hazare opener | Cricket News

Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma once again showed why he is loved not just for his cricket, but also for his humble nature. After Mumbai’s opening match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, a young fan tried to touch Rohit’s feet as a mark of respect.

Rohit immediately stopped him and instead acknowledged the fan warmly. As the clip went viral on social media, the moment won many hearts.Click here to watch the viral moment of Rohit Sharma stopping the young fan from touching his feet.On Wednesday, Rohit played a brilliant innings to help Mumbai begin their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note in Jaipur. Mumbai defeated Sikkim by eight wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing a target of 237 runs, Mumbai made the task look very easy, thanks mainly to their captain. Sikkim won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a fighting total of 236 for 7 in their 50 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ashish Thapa was the star for Sikkim. He scored a steady 79 runs from 87 balls and held the innings together. K Sai Satwik and Kranthi Kumar added 34 runs each, while Robin Limboo stayed unbeaten on 31. Mumbai’s bowlers did a good job in keeping the score under control. Shardul Thakur led the attack and picked up two wickets while giving away very few runs. Musheer Khan and Shams Mulani also contributed with one wicket each. Even though Sikkim’s total looked decent, it did not seem enough once Mumbai began their chase. Mumbai started carefully, with young Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 38 runs at a steady pace. Rohit smashed a stunning 155 runs from just 94 balls. His innings included 18 fours and nine sixes. He scored at a very fast pace and made the chase look effortless. Rohit reached his century in just 62 balls, which became the fastest List A hundred of his career. The Sikkim bowlers had no answer once Rohit found his rhythm. Musheer Khan stayed not out on 27 and supported Rohit well, while Sarfaraz Khan finished the match with a quick knock of eight runs. Mumbai reached the target in just 30.3 overs and won the match with ease.