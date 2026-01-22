বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Devkhel Trailer Unveiled: Ankush Chaudhari, Prajaktta Mali Star In Marathi Psychological Crime Series | Web-series News Danger signs for Team India: Glenn Phillips decodes Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery | Cricket News Rs 100 Crore And Rs 300 Crore Collections At Just 25! Switching formats: After white-ball glut, players return to red-ball cricket as Ranji season resumes | Cricket News Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News T20 World Cup: ICC rejects Bangladesh’s venue shift demand, says no threat to team and gives BCB 24 hours | Cricket News Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News পোস্টারহীন নির্বাচন পরিবেশসম্মত-প্রযুক্তিমুখী প্রচারে প্রার্থীরা, ফেস্টুন-ব্যানারের চাহিদা বেশি Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Rs 100 Crore And Rs 300 Crore Collections At Just 25!

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Rs 100 Crore And Rs 300 Crore Collections At Just 25!




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Devkhel Trailer Unveiled: Ankush Chaudhari, Prajaktta Mali Star In Marathi Psychological Crime Series | Web-series News

Devkhel Trailer Unveiled: Ankush Chaudhari, Prajaktta Mali Star In Marathi Psychological Crime Series | Web-series News

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News

Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Life with Mahesh Babu And Kids | Movies News

পোস্টারহীন নির্বাচন পরিবেশসম্মত-প্রযুক্তিমুখী প্রচারে প্রার্থীরা, ফেস্টুন-ব্যানারের চাহিদা বেশি

পোস্টারহীন নির্বাচন পরিবেশসম্মত-প্রযুক্তিমুখী প্রচারে প্রার্থীরা, ফেস্টুন-ব্যানারের চাহিদা বেশি

Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News

Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News

Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News

Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post After Viral Cruise Pic With Trisha: ‘Forgive, Forget, Move On’ | Tamil Cinema News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST