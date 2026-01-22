Rs 100 Crore And Rs 300 Crore Collections At Just 25!

It is often said that it is almost impossible to succeed in the film industry without a godfather. However, in 2019, a young boy entered the cinema as a mere junior artist, and today, his rise has been so remarkable that even leading stars have taken notice. He began his journey in supporting roles and has now emerged as a Rs 100 Crore Club hero, firmly establishing himself as a future star. At present, he is also preparing for his debut in the Tamil film industry.

He is Malayalam cinema’s current trending sensation, Naslen K Gafoor. Born on June 11, 2000, in Kodungallur, Kerala, his journey from small beginnings to earning crores is truly inspiring.

Naslen’s acting career started with a minor role in Mammootty’s film Madhura Raja. From being a junior artist, he has now risen to become a leading hero.

His portrayal of Melvin in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal remains a favourite among the youth and marked the beginning of his widespread popularity.

In the film Home, his role as Charles Oliver Twist had audiences laughing uncontrollably, earning him the Best Comedian award. Films such as Kuruthi and Super Sharanya further elevated his career and strengthened his position in the film industry.

The biggest turning point in Naslen’s life came with the release of Premalu in 2024. The film created a massive impact not only in Kerala but also in Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. With an impressive collection of Rs 136 crore, it set a new benchmark in the Malayalam film industry.

Naslen is not a one-film wonder. In 2025, his movie Alappuzha Gymkhana crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, cementing his position as a reliable box-office draw. His market position has since become rock solid.

His recent release, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, created history at the box office by collecting a staggering Rs 305 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. With this achievement, Naslen demonstrated that he is not limited to comedy alone but also possesses strong mass appeal.

After conquering Malayalam cinema, Naslen has now set his sights on Tamil cinema. He plays a key role in Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame and starring Suriya. The film is currently being shot at full pace, and Naslen is gearing up for a grand entry into Kollywood.