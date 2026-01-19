Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 00:25 IST

A video of Shah Rukh Khan taking a fan’s phone on stage at the Joy Awards has gone viral, with many netizens saying the actor was simply following protocol.

Shah Rukh Khan at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh

Shah Rukh Khan’s brief interaction with a fan on stage at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh has sparked a wave of online discussion, with many coming out strongly in the actor’s defence. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing the superstar calmly handling an awkward moment while presenting an award.

The clip, shared on Threads, captures a moment when a person standing next to Shah Rukh on stage attempts to take a selfie with him during the award presentation. What followed has since been interpreted in contrasting ways online.

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Fan’s Phone On Stage

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen smiling as he gently takes the phone from the person attempting to click a selfie. He then gestures for the individual to face forward towards the official cameraperson before returning the phone. Moments later, another person tries to click a selfie, and Shah Rukh once again signals for them to look at the front-facing camera. The actor then hands over the trophy, posing with the awardee as photographers capture the moment.

The clip was shared with the caption, “A video from the Joy Awards in Saudi is making rounds online, where a fan tried to take a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, and SRK gently took the phone away. While some people are calling it arrogance, others feel moments like these are often misunderstood. In crowded, high-security events, even small interactions can look different from what they really are. As always, opinions are divided—what do you think?”

Internet Says SRK Was ‘Following Protocol’

While a section of social media questioned Shah Rukh’s behaviour, a large number of fans defended him, insisting he was simply adhering to the event’s protocol. One fan commented, “Are they stupid? He’s telling them someone else will take the picture, that way the prize can be seen too… They’re not smart enough to see something so obvious.”

Another user wrote, “He is clearly telling, ‘Take a picture from the front’ so that the picture will be clearer.” Echoing the sentiment, a comment read, “He is following protocol and telling them the same. Why take a selfie on stage with an award when there is a cameraman?”

A Threads user explained, “SRK was following the protocol of the event, wherein he is supposed to click an official photo while presenting the award to the awardee. However, people got excited to be in the same stage and frame as SRK and started clicking personal selfies. He just stopped them from doing the same and finished his obligations. No need to troll him for doing his duty.”

Another fan added, “We are so used to not following basic civic sense that now we criticise someone trying to follow that, when you are on stage for an award, you don’t click personal selfies to ruin official photographs.”

Shah Rukh Khan At Joy Awards 2026

Shah Rukh Khan was among the prominent global stars who attended the 2026 Joy Awards, alongside celebrities such as Millie Bobby Brown, Katy Perry, Lee Jung-jae, and Lee Byung-hun. Sharing his experience from the event, the actor took to X and wrote, “Always fun and happiness to come my friend. And the function was spectacular and very grand. Congratulations on half a decade of #JoyAwards.”

