শুক্রবার , ১৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Deepika Padukone in Hospital to Meet Her Newborn Daughter | Watch

সেপ্টেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Deepika Padukone in Hospital to Meet Her Newborn Daughter | Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan meets Deepika Padukone's baby girl.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Deepika Padukone’s baby girl.

Shah Rukh Khan made a late-night visit to HN Reliance Hospital to meet Deepika Padukone and her newborn daughter, joining a list of high-profile visitors.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation Hospital late at night on September 12 as the Bollywood superstar visited his Jawan co-star Deepika Padukone, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. The actress welcomed a baby girl on September 8, 2024, and the news has been celebrated by fans and industry peers alike.

A video surfaced online showing Shah Rukh Khan arriving in his white Rolls Royce, adding to the buzz surrounding the birth of Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter. This visit comes as part of a wave of high-profile guests paying their respects and congratulating the new parents. Mukesh Ambani was among the first to visit the couple at the hospital, extending his congratulations and blessings to the newborn.

Deepika and Ranveer’s announcement of their baby girl on Instagram received an outpouring of love from the Bollywood fraternity. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Ali Khan all took to social media to send their warm wishes. Kareena Kapoor also shared her congratulations, wishing the couple and their little one well.

As for Deepika Padukone, she is expected to take a brief hiatus from her professional commitments following the birth. News18 Showsha previously reported that Deepika plans to be on maternity leave until March 2025. After her break, she will resume work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming roles in Singham Again and Don 3, the latter of which will also feature Kiara Advani. As the couple adjusts to their new roles as parents, their industry colleagues and fans continue to shower them with love and support.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

