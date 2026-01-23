Shark Tank India: ‘Rs 200 Mein Milte Hai’ Neha Marda Faces Tough Questions Over Rs 999 Underarm Roll-On | Television News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 20:22 IST

Neha Marda pitches her premium underarm roll-on brand Phitku on Shark Tank India Season 5, sharing her post-pregnancy journey.

Balika Vadhu Actress Neha Marda Grilled Over ₹999 Roll-On Pricing On Shark Tank India 5

From television fame to the Shark Tank spotlight, Neha Marda is ready to take a big entrepreneurial leap and she’s doing it with a very personal story. The Balika Vadhu actor is set to appear on Shark Tank India Season 5, where her premium underarm roll-on brand finds itself under sharp scrutiny from the Sharks.

Neha, who recently stepped into entrepreneurship, pitched her personal care brand Phitku, an alum-infused underarm roll-on. During her pitch, she spoke candidly about how post-pregnancy changes affected her confidence and sparked the idea behind the product. Sharing her experience, she said, “Post my pregnancy, I started feeling a little discomfort with my body odor. Being an actor, my confidence was shaken that day. Nothing actually worked to solve it. What began as a personal problem soon turned into a business idea.”

As the discussion progressed, the Sharks closely examined the product’s claims and pricing. Anupam Mittal questioned the roll-on’s fragrance promise, especially since it is marketed as a natural product offering all-day freshness. He asked, “Yeh fragrance ka matlab kya hai? Is it just a gimmick?”

Pricing soon became a major talking point during the pitch. Namita Thapar raised concerns about whether the product would connect with Indian consumers, saying, “Rs 200 mein deo milte hain, Rs 100 mein bhi milte hain, aur aapka Rs 999 ka hai. India relate kar paayegi?”

Beyond the product itself, the panel also discussed Neha Marda’s celebrity background. The Sharks questioned whether her popularity as a television actor had played a significant role in boosting brand visibility, reach, and early traction, and how sustainable the business would be without that advantage.

Shark Tank India Season 5 features returning Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, and Amit Jain. This season also welcomes new judges Mohit Yadav of Minimalist, Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo, Shaily Mehrotra of FixDerma, along with Hardik Kothiya and Varun Alagh.

The fifth season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 5, 2026.

