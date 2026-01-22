She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s equation is back in the spotlight. This time because netizens have noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The sudden social media move has sparked fresh speculation of a fallout between them. While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has reacted publicly to the rumours as of now, the development has reignited curiosity around their bond, which has often been discussed online.

For months, Chahal and Mahvash have found themselves at the centre of dating chatter, with netizens frequently linking the two. The two used to often share pictures with each other on social media and were often spotted together. This was enough to fuel speculations about their alleged romantic relationship.

Mahvash also grabbed headlines after she was spotted alongside Chahal at the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, where the two were seen cheering for Team India. However, both have consistently maintained that they share a close friendship and nothing more.

However, in one of her previous chats on a podcast, Mahvash opened up about her take on relationships. She clarified that she’s single and admitted that the modern outlook on marriage often leaves her confused. Mahvash also revealed she isn’t into casual dating — she believes in meaningful connections, saying she’d only date someone she could see a future with.

Previously, Mahvash also faced the brunt of online scrutiny due to Chahal’s personal life, especially following reports around his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Many netizens unfairly blamed Mahvash for the separation, despite there being no confirmed statement linking her to the marriage ending. The RJ was brutally trolled on social media.

During her Rise and Fall stint last year, Dhanashree opened up about her split from Chahal and hinted that the cricketer cheated on her. “Even though I saw him changing, I put my trust into him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances to the people around me. But eventually, I got done with it. I tried to do everything I could from my side and give my hundred per cent. I’ll always be concerned for him; that much I can guarantee,” she had said.

Later, the cricketer also reacted to Dhanashree’s claims and told Hindustan Times, “I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too.”

Now, with the Instagram unfollowing, the rumours have taken a new turn — this time pointing towards a possible fallout between Chahal and Mahvash. While some claimed that the two might have broken-up, others urge everyone to respect their privacy.