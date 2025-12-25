বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
Silent protest in Indian football: What happened during FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match (Photo by @FCGoaOfficial on X)

FC Goa players made a strong statement during their AFC Champions League 2 match against FC Istiklol by staging a silent protest before kick-off on Wednesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. As the referee blew the whistle for kick-off, the FC Goa players staged the pre-planned protest and did not play for a few seconds.

Where did it all go wrong for Indian football?

The protest was aimed at highlighting the “deepening uncertainty” that is affecting the Indian football ecosystem. Issues related to administration and commercial matters have caused major delays around top-tier domestic football competitions like the Indian Super League and the I-League. Players, coaches, and staff across clubs are feeling the impact of this situation. Soon after the incident, FC Goa released a statement on social media to explain their action. “This action was solely intended to draw attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem,” the club said in an official statement. FC Goa also made it clear that the protest was not against their opponents or the Asian Football Confederation. Instead, it was meant to show the frustration and concern felt by those involved in Indian football, who are unsure about the future of the game in the country. On the field, FC Goa started well despite the tense backdrop. The home team took the lead in the eighth minute when Dejan Drazic found space inside the box and scored with a fine curling shot into the top corner. In the second half, Istiklol made a strong comeback. A defensive mistake allowed Paul Komolafe to score the equaliser in the 53rd minute. Just three minutes later, another error led to a penalty, which Amirbek Juraboev converted to put the visitors ahead. FC Goa tried hard to score an equaliser, but their efforts did not succeed. Istiklol held on to win 2-1. The loss meant FC Goa finished last in Group D with zero points from six matches in their first-ever AFC Champions League 2 campaign.



