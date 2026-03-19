Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Divorce ‘Real’ Reason Revealed? Viral Post Makes Shocking Claim | Korean News

Last Updated: March 20, 2026, 03:47 IST

Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo divorce reason trends again as viral post makes claims about actor’s father; no official confirmation from either star

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo in Descendants of the Sun.

The divorce of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo continues to intrigue fans years later, with a new viral post now claiming to reveal the “real” reason behind their separation.

The actors, who rose to global fame with Descendants of the Sun, were once considered one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry. Their on-screen chemistry translated into real life, eventually leading to their high-profile wedding in 2017. However, the fairytale romance ended abruptly in 2019, leaving fans shocked.

Now, a Threads post by an account named @raphaelhhc has gone viral, alleging insider information about the cause of their divorce. The user claimed to have family ties with Song Joong-Ki and shared an unverified account of tensions within the marriage.

“My mom and Song Joong Ki’s dad are buddies. My mom went to Song Joong Ki’s first wedding, although she didn’t take photos because no phones were allowed. She said one of the reasons why they divorced was that his dad thought Song Hye Kyo wasn’t obedient enough. Song Hye Kyo was someone who preferred freedom, while Song Joong Ki really listened to his dad, so there were a lot of conflicts between them, leading to their divorce.”

It is important to note that these claims remain unverified, and neither actor has responded to the resurfaced speculation.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo reportedly first met in 2013 through actor Jo In-sung before starring together in Descendants of the Sun in 2016. Their portrayal of Captain Yoo Shi-Jin and Kang Mo-Yeon became iconic, contributing significantly to the drama’s massive global success.

As dating rumours intensified, the duo initially denied being in a relationship before officially confirming their romance in 2017. Their wedding later that year was widely covered and celebrated, with fans dubbing them the “Song-Song couple.”

However, in June 2019, the actors announced their divorce, citing “personality differences” as the reason. The legal proceedings were finalised swiftly within weeks, and both stars chose to maintain privacy regarding further details.

Location : Seoul, South Korea

First Published: March 20, 2026, 03:47 IST

News movies korean Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Divorce ‘Real’ Reason Revealed? Viral Post Makes Shocking Claim