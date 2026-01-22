Sonu Sood ‘Heartbroken’ After J&K’s Doda Tragedy, Mourns 10 Army Soldiers Killed In Accident | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 00:38 IST

Sonu Sood expressed grief and offered prayers after 10 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a tragic vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

Actor Sonu Sood has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district that claimed the lives of 10 Indian Army soldiers. The mishap occurred when a military vehicle carrying Army personnel fell into a deep gorge, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the country.

According to a PTI report, the accident took place on the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road at Khanni Top. A bulletproof Army vehicle, carrying 17 personnel and heading towards a high-altitude post, reportedly lost control and plunged nearly 200 feet into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but several soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

Sonu Sood Expresses Grief Over Doda Army Tragedy

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu Sood shared an emotional message, extending condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the injured soldiers. He wrote, “Heartbreaking news from Doda. We’ve lost brave soldiers who stood tall for the nation. My prayers are with the families who are grieving, and with our injured soldiers fighting to recover. The nation stands with you.”

Heartbreaking news from Doda. We’ve lost brave soldiers who stood tall for the nation. My prayers are with the families who are grieving, and with our injured soldiers fighting to recover. The nation stands with you. 🇮🇳🙏— sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 22, 2026

His message resonated widely, with many social media users echoing his sentiments and paying tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers faced by Army personnel, particularly in difficult terrains and extreme weather conditions common to high-altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi, J&K Lieutenant Governor React To Mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his anguish over the incident. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. He described the incident as deeply tragic and said the nation would always remember the courage and sacrifice of the jawans. He added that the injured soldiers had been airlifted to hospitals and that senior officials had been directed to ensure the best possible medical treatment.

Army and police teams worked jointly during the rescue operation. Four soldiers were declared dead at the spot, while several others were rescued with injuries. Three critically injured soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur military hospital for specialised care. Prayers continue to pour in for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sonu Sood’s Work Front

On the professional front, Sonu Sood recently marked one year of his directorial debut Fateh, an action thriller starring Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The actor-director described the film as his “most special film till date” while commemorating its anniversary.

