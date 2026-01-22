SS Rajamouli Hails Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff Trailer: ‘Unstoppable And Always Surprises’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 13:12 IST

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Varanasi directed by SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli Hails Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff Trailer: ‘Unstoppable And Always Surprises’

Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts with her performance in The Bluff. SS Rajamouli has also added to the growing buzz around upcoming film by showering praise on its trailer. The RRR director hailed Priyanka’s performance, calling her “unstoppable” and applauding her screen presence.

Taking to his X handle, SS Rajamouli shared the trailer and wrote, “Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises… What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff.” Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate infamously known as “Bloody Mary,” who has traded bloodshed for a quiet life in the Cayman Islands. Living alongside her husband, son, and sister-in-law, Ercell appears to have buried her past for good—until it comes crashing back in brutal fashion.

The trailer teases a dramatic clash between old loyalties and new bonds as Karl Urban’s character, Connor, resurfaces to settle unfinished business. What follows is a relentless pursuit that pushes Ercell back into the world she fought so hard to escape. Urban’s Connor, a notorious former captain, is portrayed as a merciless antagonist determined to exact revenge. His arrival shatters Ercell’s fragile peace and forces her to confront the demons she’s spent years suppressing. The trailer highlights intense sword fights, deadly traps, and emotionally charged moments that underscore the personal cost of survival.

Joining Chopra Jonas and Urban are Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, and Vedanten Naidoo, with the ensemble bringing added emotional weight to the high-octane action. Ismael Cruz Cordova plays Ercell’s husband, while Oakley-Green essays her sister-in-law, both of whom become collateral damage in the violent showdown.

Varanasi

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project Varanasi has once again grabbed attention and this time over its release date. A recent social media post by the makers has sparked speculation that the much-anticipated film could hit theatres on Ram Navami in 2027. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The makers took to their X handle and shared a video showing Lord Hanuman walking with brick on his head. The caption only reads ‘Varanasi 2027″. This has raised speculation among fans that film is likely to release on Ram Navami in 2027. But there is no official confirmation.

The date is believed to coincide with the festive occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The news has ignited excitement among fans. As reported by 123 Telugu, the makers had locked April 9, 2027, for its theatrical release. And now fresh buzz around the film suggests that the team could roll out a special update on March 26, 2026, aligning with the Sri Rama Navami festival. There is no official confirmation on this till now.

