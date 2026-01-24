Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 08:05 IST

Suniel Shetty said that he will not do something he doesn’t believe in, even if he is offered a lot of money.

Suniel Shetty will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle (Photo Credit: X)

Over the years, many top Bollywood celebrities have endorsed tobacco brands for large sums of money. Many have also faced trolling for advertising such products. However, Suniel Shetty once rejected such an endorsement, even though he was offered Rs 40 crore. He made this revelation in a recent chat.

“I owe everything to my health. It’s my body that gave Suniel Shetty an opportunity in the film business. If I don’t consider it my place of worship, then I’ll be doing an injustice to myself. What legacy will I leave behind for my children? I may not be relevant today when it comes to cinema or the box office, but even now, 17 to 20-year-olds give me so much love and respect. It’s unreal,” Suniel told Peeping Moon.

He said, “I was offered Rs 40 crore for a tobacco ad, and I looked at them and said, ‘Do you really think I’ll fall for it? I won’t.’ Maybe I needed that money, but no. I will not do something I don’t believe in, because it would leave a blemish on Ahan, Athiya and Rahul, on everybody. After that, nobody even dares to approach me.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is basking in pride as Ahan Shetty has continued his legacy in Border 2. Reflecting on the journey coming full circle, Suniel wrote on Instagram about the emotion of watching the uniform being worn again by Ahan on screen, not as nostalgia, but as a reminder of discipline, sacrifice, courage, and the quiet strength of those who serve the nation.

In the post, Suniel told Ahan that Border 2 is not about glory or war, but about understanding why peace exists. He added that a border is not where the country ends, but where courage begins, and that some stories transcend cinema to live on in the nation’s collective memory.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster, Border, was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

