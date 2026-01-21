বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ন
Sunil Pal 'Threw Up' Watching Sunil Grover Dressed As A Woman: 'People Who Do Vulgarity Are Earning Crores' | Television News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Sunil Pal ‘Threw Up’ Watching Sunil Grover Dressed As A Woman: ‘People Who Do Vulgarity Are Earning Crores’ | Television News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Sunil Pal said that watching Sunil Grover in a woman’s avatar made him feel icky.

Sunil Grover as Gutthi.

Sunil Grover as Gutthi.

Comedian Sunil Pal has opened up about his views on his peers Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. During a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Sunil Pal was asked about Indian comedians who are no longer popular and the ones who are currently making waves. Sunil said that Kapil and Sunil are relevant because they keep reinventing themselves. However, he had one problem with Sunil.

Sunil Pal said, “It has been 21 years. It is a human tendency that we always want change. One has to accept change with time, otherwise you can get stuck in a specific circle and become limited. Both Naveen Prabhakar and Ahsaan Qureshi became targets of this. They didn’t change themselves, that’s what I feel.”

The comedian added, “In the last 40 years, the great Johny Lever is the only one who lived his era and inspired people to change. I am his devotee and fan. Besides him, I saw a strong force in Kapil Sharma. He also changed himself, and even Sunil Grover. In the last 20 years, there are hardly 5 people who I have seen changing. Otherwise, people are still doing market jokes, old artiste mimicry, and not trying anything new.”

“Both of us have worked a lot together in the early days of our careers. His acting as a woman made me uncomfortable. So much so that I once threw up while eating, just looking at him. Coming in a woman’s get-up, it makes me feel icky; one shouldn’t do that, I feel so. Otherwise, I am a fan of his work. People who do vulgarity and abuse are earning crores, and I also had this option earlier,” he concluded.

First Published:

January 21, 2026, 07:56 IST

