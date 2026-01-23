Sunny Deol Celebrates Border 2 Release Day With BTS Glimpses | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 10:46 IST

The clip captured Sunny Deol on set having a fun time and sharing comical moments with the crew.

Border 2 releases on January 23. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amid the buzz surrounding Border 2’s release, leading star Sunny Deol shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film’s set. Putting to rest all rumours about show cancellations, the actor celebrated the film’s arrival with fans.

On Friday morning, ahead of the theatrical debut, Sunny Deol revisited the shooting days and posted clips capturing the fun moments, banter, and food breaks shared with the crew.

Sunny Deol Celebrates Border 2 Release

The video started with Sunny Deol in his full Border 2 getup, shooting a scene. The clip then showed the actor sitting with the crew and enjoying Chole Bhature. The moment quickly turned into a comical one when Sunny Deol and crew started checking their blood pressure levels.

The clip also featured some still photos from the film, capturing Sunny Deol in full action. Sharing the glimpses, the actor wrote, “#Border2 today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”

Border 2 Delay Buzz

Ahead of the film’s release, reports surfaced that digital delivery platforms, including UFO Moviez, had informed distributors and theatre owners about potential delays in the film’s downloading process.

The report further stated that UFO Moviez had sent out a message informing exhibitors that the downloads would begin only on the morning of the release day. The message reportedly read, “Dear all, download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 am tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ.”

However, Box Office Worldwide dismissed the delay report and stated that the film was expected to run as per schedule.

Border 2 Plot And Cast

The film is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It serves as a multi-front war drama featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 marks Sunny Deol’s return to film alongside an ensemble cast, including co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in other supporting roles.

