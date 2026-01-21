Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 16:52 IST

Sunny Leone is a proud mother to three children, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Actress Sunny Leone who celebrates her 10th year as a host on the reality show Splitsvilla, spoke to IANS about how her kids have literally grown up on sets of the show. She also mentioned that her kids watch it with complete focus, and that she does not find anything wrong in it.

Talking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, said, “My kids have been coming to Splitsvilla since they were born, and I think this is their seventh year on the sets.”

She added, “They genuinely love Splitsvilla. They haven’t watched it on television, but they have been there on the sets, watching everyone work. The entire crew knows my children, as they have met them since they were babies.”

She further added, “I even have pictures of my boys in the pool on the Splitsvilla sets when they were very small. They were always with me while I was working, and those memories with the show and my kids are truly special.”

The mother of three added that she does not see anything wrong with her kids watching Splitsvilla. “I honestly don’t feel there is anything wrong with what they see. During one challenge, they were watching very closely and even picked up on the smallest details. Later, they came to me saying things like someone was cheating, someone didn’t follow the rules, or why people were fighting. I explained to them in simple terms that everyone was competing to win the challenge, and they understood it from their level.”

She added, “They may not understand all the words being used, but since I explain things to them later, I feel comfortable with it. “

The actress elaborated that while her kids don’t watch the entire show, they still manage to grasp the challenges and understand the thrill. “They don’t watch the entire show; they just see one challenge here and there. Until last year, they had only watched bits and pieces, but recently they have started understanding what’s happening. They don’t watch the dome sessions because it gets too late and they go to bed.”

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone is a proud mother to three children, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur, Maharashtra, when she was just over a year old. In 2018, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Asher and Noah, through surrogacy.

