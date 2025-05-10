Advertise here
শনিবার , ১০ মে ২০২৫
‘Test cricket needs Virat Kohli’: Brian Lara urges Indian star not to retire | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Brian Lara

NEW DELHI: Cricket legend Brian Lara has come out strongly in support of Virat Kohli, amid reports suggesting the Indian superstar may be contemplating retirement from Test cricket. On Saturday, the West Indian great expressed firm confidence that Kohli will continue to play the longest format, insisting that his presence is vital for the game’s future.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket,” Lara wrote in a passionate Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of him with Kohli. “@virat.kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career,” he added, expressing faith in the 36-year-old’s enduring class and motivation.The comments came in the wake of a TimesofIndia.com report revealing that Kohli has privately expressed his intention to step away from Tests — a potential decision that has stirred strong reactions from fans and cricketing voices alike.Since his debut in 2011, Kohli has amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 in 123 Test matches, including 30 centuries. His influence on Indian red-ball cricket — both as captain and senior batter — has been transformative.While Kohli is yet to make an official announcement, Lara’s endorsement reflects the sentiments of many who hope the Indian talisman stays the course.

Explained: Why Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket

With Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin having recently retired from Test cricket, Kohli’s continued presence is seen as crucial in a transitioning Indian side. For now, the cricketing world waits anxiously for clarity.





