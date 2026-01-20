Thalapathy Vijay Waves At Fans, Skips Media Questions After CBI Appearance In Delhi | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 11:32 IST

Thalapathy Vijay waved at fans but ignored a reporter after CBI questioning in Delhi over the Karur stampede case.

Thalapathy Vijay Steps Out Of CBI Office After Hours Of Questioning, Waves To Fans

Even amid legal scrutiny and political noise, Thalapathy Vijay knows how to draw a crowd. As the actor-turned-politician stepped out of the CBI headquarters in Delhi after hours of questioning, it wasn’t the cameras he engaged with, it was the fans waiting patiently outside.

Vijay visited the Central Bureau of Investigation office on January 19, where he spent close to six hours being questioned in connection with the Karur stampede case. When he finally exited the premises under tight security, visuals showed him seated inside his car, acknowledging supporters by waving at them. The moment quickly made its way across social media platforms.

While fans cheered, another detail stood out. As Vijay made his way out, he chose not to respond to questions from the media. In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), a reporter is heard saying, “A shot if you could speak Sir, about the interrogation. You are leaving CBI Office Sir.” Vijay did not answer the query and instead continued greeting fans from his vehicle.

Supporters present outside the office appeared thrilled to catch a glimpse of the star, especially at a time when Vijay has been gradually stepping away from films to focus on his political career. The visuals showed him surrounded by his team and security personnel as admirers waited for hours just to see him.

Vijay’s appearance before the central agency is linked to the tragic stampede that took place on September 27, 2025, during one of his political rallies in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district. The incident claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured, sparking public outrage and demands for accountability. As part of the probe, the CBI has already questioned several TVK office bearers, Vijay’s personal driver, and police officials responsible for crowd management.

This was Vijay’s second visit to the agency. He was first questioned on January 12 for over six hours and was asked to return the following day. However, citing Pongal celebrations, he requested more time, following which the CBI scheduled the next round for January 19.

Away from the investigation, Vijay is also facing uncertainty on the professional front. The release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, has been stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification declined to clear it. The matter moved from the Madras High Court to the Supreme Court, which on January 15 refused to grant interim relief to the makers. The case has now been sent back to the Madras High Court and is slated for a hearing on January 20.

