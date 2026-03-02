The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 3: Monday Dip Sees Collection Under ₹2 Crore | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 03, 2026, 02:52 IST

The Kerala Story 2 sees a dip on its first Monday at the box office, earning under ₹2 crore as the sequel navigates controversies and legal hurdles.

Kerala Story 2 opened to poor audience turnout in Kerala theatres.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 has opened to a mixed reception at the Indian box office, witnessing a dip on its first Monday. According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.95 crore nett on day three, bringing its total to ₹11.35 crore after three days. The film was screened in 3,758 shows across India, with an occupancy rate of 7.7% on Monday.

The initial two days had shown promising numbers, with the film raking in ₹4.65 crore on day one and ₹4.75 crore on day two. However, Monday’s collection indicates a slowdown, a pattern often observed with films facing strong controversies or mixed word-of-mouth. Comparatively, the first installment, The Kerala Story, had earned ₹16.40 crore on its third day in 2023, highlighting the challenge the sequel is facing in sustaining audience interest.

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, picks up the narrative from the first film, delving into the lives of three young women who allegedly fall prey to deceptive marriages and forced religious conversions. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features Sumit Gahlawat, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Kholsa in key roles.

The release of the sequel followed weeks of legal battles. Initially, the Kerala High Court had stayed the release of the film for 15 days, following which the Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan overturned the order, allowing the film to hit theatres. Since the trailer’s launch, the film has sparked widespread discussions, with some criticizing it as “propaganda” while the makers defended it, stating that the story is inspired by real-life incidents backed by research.

Despite the dip on Monday, the film has generated significant buzz due to its sensitive subject matter and the controversy surrounding its release. While audiences continue to debate its themes and portrayal, the makers remain committed to presenting the narrative they intended. As the weekend numbers have been strong, the film’s performance in the coming week will likely depend on viewer reactions and reviews.

March 03, 2026

