This Actress Married Twice, Converted Into A Muslim, Now Wants To Marry A Pakistani

Rakhi Sawant began her public life as a dancer and reality TV celebrity. She is known for her bold and outspoken personality. However, the OG queen of entertainment often makers headlines for something else too – her personal affairs. The actress, who also had a swayamvar on television was married twice. And in 2025, she had expressed her desire to marry a Pakistani police officer. Let’s revisit Rakhi Sawant’s marriages.

In 2019, Rakhi Sawant married an NRI named Ritesh Raj Singh, whom she introduced during Bigg Boss 15. However, their union lasted only a few years, ending in early 2022 amid claims of differences and controversies around its legality and authenticity.

Announcing their separation, Rakhi had said at the time, “After the Bigg Boss show, a lot happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

After their separation, Rakhi openly called the marriage a “mistake” and hinted that Ritesh’s past relationships and unclear legal status fueled public drama. The divorce amplified media attention and became one of the most talked about splits.

After Ritesh, Rakhi’s relationship with Adil Khan Durrani became headline news in 2022. She revealed a private nikah (Islamic marriage) with him in May 2022 and shared their wedding photos on social media. Back then, Rakhi had also called their love “unconditional.”

Rakhi Sawant publicly stated she converted to Islam for her marriage with Adil, adopting the name Rakhi Sawant Fatima and following Islamic practices, including prayers and fasting. She had described it as part of her commitment to the relationship.

However, Rakhi and Adil also parted ways in 2023, i.e. just a few months after wedding. The Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against Adil and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Adil was then picked up from Rakhi’s residence and arrested on February 7, 2023. He was released after spending five months in jail.

During this time, Adil was also accused of raping an Iranian woman in February 2023. An FIR was filed against Khan in Mysuru over a 30-year-old Iranian woman’s complaint. Adil Khan Durrani is now married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan.

In 2025, Rakhi Sawant again made headlines after she expressed her interest in marrying a Pakistani man described as an actor and police officer named Dodi Khan. “I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect,” she told The Times of India.