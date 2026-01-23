Tiruppur Event Disrupted After Woman Throws Slipper At Lyricist Vairamuthu | All You Need To Know | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 21:45 IST

A slipper was thrown at Vairamuthu during the Kongu Arts, Literature, and Cultural Federation event in Tiruppur, sparking chaos and police action.

What was meant to be a routine cultural event in Tiruppur suddenly took an unexpected turn, leaving many stunned. A public programme attended by noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu briefly descended into chaos after a slipper was hurled towards the stage, triggering shock, confusion and swift police action.

The incident took place at the District Collector’s Office during the inauguration of the Kongu Arts, Literature, and Cultural Federation. Vairamuthu was present as a guest when a woman suddenly threw a slipper in his direction. While the object did not hit the lyricist and caused no injuries, it landed among the audience, startling those present and momentarily disrupting the event.

According to officials, the situation was brought under control almost immediately. Police personnel stationed at the venue stepped in, identified the woman involved, and prevented the incident from escalating further. The programme, which was attended by lawyers, cultural figures and other dignitaries, was briefly interrupted as security took charge.

Further details revealed that the woman, aged around 45, had been staging a sit-in protest at the Collectorate over an unresolved grievance. At the time of the incident, Vairamuthu was being welcomed by lawyers near the Collector’s office when the slipper was thrown. Authorities stated that the woman has a history of creating disturbances near the Collectorate and court premises.

Police also noted that the woman was allegedly dealing with mental health issues. She was taken to the Tiruppur South Police Station for questioning and further investigation. Officials confirmed that she did not pose any physical threat and that the act appeared to be linked to her ongoing protest and personal grievances.

The episode has since sparked conversations around public safety, mental health awareness, and the need for stronger security measures at high-profile public events to prevent such disruptions.

Vairamuthu, one of the most decorated lyricists in Tamil cinema, has won seven National Film Awards and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Known for his long-standing collaborations with filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Bharathiraja and Shankar, he remains a towering figure in the industry. However, his public image has been under scrutiny since 2018, following allegations made during the #MeToo movement by several women, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada. Vairamuthu has denied the accusations, but the controversy has resulted in his absence from major projects such as Ponniyin Selvan and continues to remain a topic of public debate.

First Published: January 23, 2026, 21:45 IST

