Top 5 Fantasy Films To Watch This Year

Indian cinema’s fantasy genre is witnessing a remarkable evolution, as filmmakers are exploring mythology, folklore, astrology, and imaginative worlds to create visually stunning and emotionally compelling stories. 2026 promises to be a landmark year for fantasy on the big screen. (Image: IMDb)

Kalki 2: Building on the unprecedented scale and global acclaim of Kalki, the franchise is set to expand in 2026 under Nag Ashwin’s direction. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, and produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, the film reimagines Lord Vishnu’s final avatar prophecy in a dystopian future, merging ancient scripture with cutting-edge technology and grand cinematic spectacle. (Image: Instagram)

Rahu Ketu: roduced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja under Zee Studios and BLive Productions, the film takes a fun, lighthearted approach to astrology and cosmic mythology. Featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday, it blends humour, fantasy, and contemporary storytelling. Drawing on the mythological significance of the shadow planets Rahu and Ketu, the film explores fate, destiny, and karmic twists through a comedic lens, making it one of 2026’s most distinctive fantasy offerings. (Image: IMDb)

Mahakali: Expanding the cinematic universe launched with Hanu-Man, Mahakali is directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Ranadheer Reddy under RKD Studios. The film stars Bhoomi Shetty as the fierce and divine Goddess Kali. Framed as a mythological superhero story, Mahakali merges spiritual symbolism with contemporary storytelling, delivering a powerful, female-centric fantasy spectacle rooted in Shakti mythology. (Image: IMDb)

Adhira: An upcoming fantasy-action epic that explores ancient legends and warrior folklore, crafting a richly immersive cinematic world. Filmmaker Prasanth Varma recently unveiled the first look, announcing SJ Suryah and Kalyan Dasari in the lead roles. Presented on a grand scale with stylised action and cutting-edge visual effects, Adhira promises to blend mythological themes with modern storytelling. With its compelling premise and star-studded cast, the film has already become one of the most anticipated fantasy releases of 2026. (Image: IMDb)