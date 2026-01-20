Urvashi Dholakia Joins Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, and Others, Confirms Her Participation In The 50 | Television News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 15:40 IST

Urvashi Dholakia has confirmed her participation in The 50, joining Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, and other contestants in the much-anticipated reality show.

Urvashi Dholakia has confirmed her participation in The 50.

The 50 is all set to premiere on Feb 1, and ahead of its release, everyone has just one question: who are these 50 contestants that will appear on the show? While there are a lot of names making headlines, Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, and Dushyant Kukreja have already announced their participation. Joining this list of confirmed contestants is none other than Urvashi Dholakia. Yes, you read it right, Urvashi is going to be part of the much-awaited reality show.

Taking to her Instagram, Urvashi wrote, “GAME ON 💪🏻Every move matters. It’s not about luck, it’s about preparation. ’Coz when I step in, the game changes!! #The50 Starting from 1st February 2026″

As soon as the actress dropped the announcement, excited fans started wishing her the best. One wrote, “Omggg, the queen has entered to rule.” “Ur gonna rule 🔥🙌🙌,” another commented. A third user wrote, “Finally, something exciting is going to happen—can’t wait to watch you ❤️.” “Rooting for u, Urvashi ma’am 🔥,” one wrote.

About The 50

Backed by Banijay Asia, The 50 is a successful reality show franchise across the globe, now all set to make its debut in India. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. A glimpse was unveiled on January 3, where, at the centre of the intrigue, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan reacted to the upcoming show and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style, saying, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” prompting her to question why she hasn’t been called for what’s being touted as India’s biggest reality show.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules, allowing for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

Adding to the buzz, the makers released a new promo featuring Ajay Devgn on January 20. The clip playfully teases the biggest mystery surrounding the show: “Who is the Lion of The 50?” Watch the video below.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 15:40 IST

News movies television Urvashi Dholakia Joins Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, and Others, Confirms Her Participation In The 50