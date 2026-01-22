Urvashi Dholakia On Being ‘Overexposed’ On TV: ‘I Won’t Take Roles Just For Money’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 03:38 IST

Urvashi Dholakia opens up about being labelled overexposed on television, her comeback with reality show The 50, and choosing roles with intent.

Dholakia won the Bigg Boss in 2012-13. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After staying away from the spotlight for a while, Urvashi Dholakia is ready to return—on her own terms. The actor, best known for her iconic television roles, is set to be seen next in The 50, a reality show she describes as unlike anything she has done before. For Urvashi, the decision marks a conscious step toward challenging herself after a prolonged period of self-imposed distance from television.

“I’ve been laid back for a very long time, and it was time that I challenged myself a little more, once again,” she says, explaining what drew her to the show. Calling The 50 unpredictable, especially as a debut season, she adds, “This show has its own flair, and it’s very unpredictable, especially since it’s the first season. That also makes it exciting for contestants, as no one knows what they’re walking into.”

‘I’ve Purposely Stayed Away From Television’

Urvashi is candid about why she chose to step back from regular television appearances. “I’ve purposely not been around. I’ve already done what I could possibly do, I’ve set the bar, and now it’s my time to explore,” she says. For the actor, growth lies in doing something different rather than repeating familiar patterns. “As an actor, I need opportunities to show something different,” she adds.

However, that desire hasn’t always been easy to fulfil. Urvashi reveals that she’s often told she is “overexposed” on TV—feedback that has left her conflicted. “There are lots of people who keep telling me that I’m too overexposed on TV, so I really don’t know what to make of it,” she admits.

‘Excite Me, Don’t Just Offer A Negative Role’

The actor also points out how television tends to typecast performers, especially those known for strong or negative roles. “When makers approach me, they often say it’s a ‘different character,’ but then it turns out to be something negative that I have already done,” Urvashi says, making it clear that repetition doesn’t interest her anymore. “Tell me what’s different about it, excite me, and then I’ll do it.”

Despite these challenges, Urvashi remains open to experimenting, particularly with newer platforms and younger creators. “The younger generation has a completely different vision of cinema. They look at you in a fresh way, which makes you want to explore new mediums and roles,” she says.

For Urvashi, staying relevant doesn’t mean saying yes to everything. “It’s important to stay busy and visible, but not at any cost,” she stresses, adding that she refuses to take up projects solely for financial reasons.

With The 50, Urvashi Dholakia hopes to strike a balance—remaining visible while still pushing herself into uncharted territory.

First Published: January 23, 2026, 03:38 IST

