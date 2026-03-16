Veteran Actor Navnindra Behl Dies At 76, Son Kanu Behl Shares Emotional Tribute | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 16, 2026, 22:00 IST

Veteran actor Navnindra Behl dies at 76. Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, confirms the news with an emotional tribute as the film industry mourns her loss.

Veteran actor Navnindra Behl has passed away at the age of 76. Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, confirmed the news and shared a heartfelt tribute remembering her influence.

Veteran actor Navnindra Behl, known for her work across films, television and theatre, has passed away at the age of 76. The news of her demise was confirmed by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, who shared an emotional tribute remembering his mother’s enduring presence in his life.

Kanu Behl Shares Emotional Tribute

Taking to social media, Kanu Behl posted a photograph of his mother along with a heartfelt message reflecting on the deep bond they shared.

“My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul,” he wrote.

Following the announcement, members of the film fraternity expressed their condolences. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and several others from the industry paid tribute to the late actor and offered support to the family.

Personal Life And Family

Navnindra Behl was married to veteran actor and director Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 after suffering COVID-19 related complications in Delhi. The couple had long been associated with Indian theatre and cinema, contributing significantly to the performing arts community.

A Career Across Theatre, Film And Television

Navnindra Behl’s association with performance reportedly began at a remarkably young age, as she started appearing on stage when she was just three years old.

Over the years, she featured in several acclaimed films, including Maachis directed by Gulzar, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and the hit film Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

She also appeared in international projects such as The Pride and The Guru, further expanding her presence beyond Indian cinema.

Television audiences widely recognised her for playing the grandmother of Nakuul Mehta’s character in the popular shows Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. In addition, she was seen in other television productions including Viji and Sadaa-E-Vaadi.

Navnindra Behl’s passing marks the end of a long and meaningful journey in the performing arts, leaving behind a legacy that spans theatre, cinema and television.

First Published: March 16, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Veteran Actor Navnindra Behl Dies At 76, Son Kanu Behl Shares Emotional Tribute