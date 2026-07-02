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রামেক হাসপাতালে নতুন অধুনিক মেশিন সংযোজন Unbelievable! Ben Stokes retires with a record no cricketer has ever achieved | Cricket News স্বেচ্ছাসেবী সংগঠন ‘শ্রীবরদী সমাজকল্যাণ ও রক্তদান সংস্থা’-এর কমিটি গঠন Vicky Kaushal Soaks In Mumbai Rains With Wife Katrina Kaif, Shares Cosy Picture From Home | Bollywood News কালিয়াৈকর উপজেলা স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্সে চিকিৎসক ও জনবলের সংকট সাধারণ রোগীদের চরম ভোগান্তি নাগরপুরে বর্ণাঢ্য আয়োজনে ‘নজরুল বর্ষ’ উদ্বোধন ভূঞাপুরে বাড়ির আঙিনায় পাটক্ষেতে গাঁজা চাষ বিএনপি মহাসচিবের সঙ্গে পদবঞ্চিত যুবদল নেতাদের সাক্ষাৎ পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে ফিলিস্তিনের রাষ্ট্রদূতের সাক্ষাৎ প্রধান শিক্ষক পদে পদোন্নতি ও বদলির মাধ্যমে শূন্য পদ পূরণ হবে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী
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Vicky Kaushal Soaks In Mumbai Rains With Wife Katrina Kaif, Shares Cosy Picture From Home | Bollywood News

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Vicky Kaushal Soaks In Mumbai Rains With Wife Katrina Kaif, Shares Cosy Picture From Home | Bollywood News


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Vicky Kaushal shared a peaceful monsoon picture with wife Katrina Kaif on Instagram. The post comes months after he addressed criticism over viral wedding jokes.

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Vicky Kaushal Gives Glimpse Of Rainy Day At Home With Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal Gives Glimpse Of Rainy Day At Home With Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal offered fans a look into his life with Katrina Kaif on Wednesday, July 2, sharing a black-and-white photograph that captured the couple enjoying the monsoon together. The Instagram post went viral as fans praised the couple’s warmth and their habit of sharing only occasional glimpses of their personal life.

The black and white photo shows Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif standing beside a rain-soaked window. Katrina rests her chin on Vicky’s shoulder while the two look outside.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate traditional Hindu ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

The actor’s latest social media update comes a few months after he addressed criticism over remarks made during a wedding appearance that went viral online. In the clip, Vicky was seen asking the groom’s father to get the groom to say, “How’s the josh?” After the audience replied, “High, sir!”, he joked, “Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota.” (I’ve noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days).

The remarks received backlash on social media, leading Vicky to speak about the episode during an interview with The Nod Magazine. Looking back at the criticism, he said, “There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi-Tamil bilingual, released on January 12, 2024, received praise for the performances of its lead pair and their on-screen chemistry.

About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

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