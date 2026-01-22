Victoria Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Uses Her ‘Not Such An Innocent Girl’ Song Amid Family Rift | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 03:25 IST

Cruz Beckham shared cryptic Instagram Stories backed by Victoria Beckham’s song, days after Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive claims about family rifts.

Brooklyn married American actress Nicola Peltz back in 2022

Cruz Beckham appears to be subtly stepping into the ongoing Beckham family drama through a series of cryptic Instagram Stories that have caught fans’ attention. The 20-year-old musician shared the posts on Thursday, January 22, just days after his older brother Brooklyn Beckham made explosive allegations about their parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In his first Instagram Story, Cruz posted a casual snapshot of himself holding a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a popular Brazilian soft drink made from the Amazonian guaraná berry. While the image itself seemed innocuous, it was the song choice accompanying the post that sparked speculation.

Cruz backed the story with “I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl,” a 2001 solo track by his mother Victoria Beckham. The Spice Girl, now 51, released the song during her solo music era, and its sudden resurfacing has raised eyebrows among fans and followers.

Victoria Beckham Song Choice Sparks Speculation

Cruz did not add any caption or explanation to the post, leaving fans to decode the intent behind the music selection. Some believe the move is part of a broader, social media-driven effort to push the song up the charts. Notably, Victoria Beckham remains the only Spice Girl who has not scored a solo No. 1 single.

Others, however, see a deeper meaning behind the choice, linking it to the long-rumoured rift between Victoria and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31. The feud allegedly dates back to disagreements surrounding Nicola’s wedding dress during her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn. It was later exacerbated by claims that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first dance—an incident Brooklyn recently alluded to in his own social media posts.

The timing of Cruz’s post, coming so soon after Brooklyn’s candid statements, has only added fuel to the speculation.

‘Loneliest Boy’ Post Adds To Family Rift Narrative

Cruz’s second Instagram Story was equally cryptic. It featured a photograph of a white piece of paper with the words “Loneliest Boy” written at the top, followed by “Verse 1.” Once again, Cruz offered no context, but fans quickly connected the post to Brooklyn’s apparent estrangement from the Beckham family.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn, 26, wrote on Instagram, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.” His comments came amid months of reported tension, including claims that family members have blocked each other on social media and that Brooklyn and Nicola have been noticeably absent from Beckham family holidays and public gatherings.

This is not the first time Cruz has hinted at the feud online. He recently liked an Instagram Reel mocking Brooklyn’s allegation that Victoria ruined his and Nicola’s first wedding dance. Shared by comedian Olly Hume, the Reel featured a parody of a DJ at the wedding ceremony—an incident Brooklyn claims left him humiliated.

