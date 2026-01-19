Vikrant Massey Meets Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Calls Conversation ‘Insightful, Productive And Empowering’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 21:00 IST

Vikrant Massey posts pictures with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calls their conversation “insightful, productive and empowering,” and speaks about ideas for classrooms.

Vikrant Massey met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and shared photos from their interaction, calling it “insightful, productive and empowering” in an Instagram post.

Actor Vikrant Massey surprised fans on Monday after sharing pictures from his meeting with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education. The 12th Fail actor posted photos from the interaction on Instagram, describing the meeting as meaningful and thought-provoking.

What Vikrant Massey Said About The Meeting

Sharing the pictures, Vikrant wrote, “Insightful, productive and empowering. A wonderfully stimulating conversation with Hon. Minister of Education, GOI Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. Your love for Bhartiya Bhasha & encouraging the youth of our country to embrace their roots is truly inspiring (sic).” He further added, “Thank you for being so open, and allowing the space to share some ideas that would make our classrooms more vibrant and interactive 🙏🏽 Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success for all your heartfelt endeavours (sic).”

Why Did Vikrant Massey Meet Dharmendra Pradhan?

Vikrant Massey did not reveal the specific reason behind the meeting. However, the actor’s post has sparked speculation online, with many wondering whether the interaction was linked to an upcoming project, a social initiative, or something more substantial. No official clarification has been issued so far.

Vikrant Massey’s Recent Work And Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which failed to make a strong impact at the box office. He has several projects lined up, including O Romeo, Yaar Jigri, Talaakhon Mein Ek, a biopic on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Dostana 2.

Once largely associated with the OTT space, Vikrant’s career saw a major upswing after the success of 12th Fail, which also earned him the National Award last year. After winning the honour, the actor had written, “I’ve been thinking since yesterday की मैं क्या लिखूँ? कैसे आप सबका शुक्रिया अदा करूँ? And I’m still unable to. So hopefully a simple thank you from the bottom heart would suffice 🙏🏽 I’m grateful beyond words for your continued support in my journey… This dreamlike life is only because of you (sic).”

